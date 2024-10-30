Celebrated rapper Medikal opened up about the most amount of money he had spent on a haircut

This comes after X influencer Kalyjay posted a question inquiring from his millions of followers how much they had spent on a haircut

Medikal spending GH¢16k on a haircut in New York left many people in awe as they shared their opinions in the comments

Multiple award-winning rapper Medikal has opened up about how much he spends on a haircut when he travels abroad.

Medikal brags about his lifestyle

Famous X influencer Kalyjay asked his millions of followers on the social media platform what the most amount they had spent on his haircut.

"Guys, what's the most you have ever paid for a haircut?" Kalyjay asked his X followers.

Kalyjay received various responses from social media users. However, rapper Medikal caught the attention of many.

He quoted the X influencer's post and noted that the most he had spent on a haircut was $1000, which is GH¢16,216.76.

The celebrated musician with several hit songs noted that it was not a one-time experience but has been frequently getting such expensive haircuts.

"$1,000 in New York. Not once tho🤓," Medikal wrote.

Medikal's haircut cost.

Reactions to Medikal's post

Many people in the comments of Medikal's post were left in awe that he often spent that much money on a haircut.

The reactions of social media users are below:

@alhaji_y_salifu said:

"That b 150k naira. Wheeeeere u dey get all this money every month."

@_sevenn6 said:

"3nne3 Sheldon ti b3y3 s3 $10K o"

@GeorgeNenne said:

"Wow that buys the machine I want for my works Ei 😂must be nice o."

@MiqueDeGuy said:

"Money that would solve all my life's problems you take dey barber? Mdk hmmm"

@Landelorf said:

"¢16,000 for a hair cut that you would get equally for ¢500. Lol"

@nobodyxfriend said:

"The hair will still grow back after three days 🤣🤣🤣"

