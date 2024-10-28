Seasoned rapper Sarkodie got many people talking when a behind-the-scenes video of the bedroom scene of his newly released Jailer music video surfaced online

Celebrated rapper Sarkodie caused a stir on social media when a behind-the-scenes video of the bedroom scene in his recently released song Jailer surfaced online.

BTS of Sarkodie's Jailer music video of him sharing a bed with model trends. Image Credit: @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

BTS of Jailer music video

The song featured Nigerian singer Victony, who shared its details, noting that it was recorded two years ago.

In the video that went viral, Sarkodie was already lying on his side of the bed while the lady was getting into her side with the help of the video director.

While the lady was getting comfortable, the rapper was seen sharing a few words that seemed to catch the attention of many social media users.

Others also shared words that they believed were said by the X hitmaker, generating a hilarious discussion on social media.

Video of Sarkodie and model.

Reactions to Sarkodie's video

The video got many people talking about that particular and sharing opinions on what Sarkodei said to the model.

The opinions of social media users are below:

kojo_gaby said:

"Eeiii Sarkodie paa de3😂. He was like if "I fi...See More"

ranko1z said:

"Errrhhh King Sark shouldn't have said that if not for...See More"

ny_otabil said:

"Y3 fa so ay3 nniema, s3 w'ahu 😂"

adugyamfipearl said:

"😂😂he was like " y3wiee aa na yafaso ay3 nne3ma onn😂😂😂😂"

calc_skate said:

"This job not easy oh Herr 😂😂😂 The lady was even shy 🙈"

a_optimi5t said:

"Sia so as music deh the background..how we go hear >>"

Shatta Wale endorses Sarkodie's Jailer

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale opened up about listening to rapper Sarkdoie's new song Jailer, featuring Nigerian singer Victory.

On his X account, the dancehall musician noted that he liked the song and that the flow was unbeatable. His message on X caused a stir on social media despite the two musicians' past heated feud.

Source: YEN.com.gh