Shatta Wale, in a video, criticised Stonebwoy for recently hanging out with Davido at a restaurant in Ghana

The SM boss accused his rival Stonebwoy of being a sycophant around Davido and other prominent individuals

Shatta Wale also added that the BHIM Nation leader disgraced Ghana and his fans with his recent conduct

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has criticised his rival Stonebwoy for recently hanging out with Davido in Ghana.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale blasts his rival Stonebwoy for hanging out with Davido. Photo source: @shattawalenima and @boomshots

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy recently linked up with his close friend Davido, his entourage and American rapper Rubi Rose at a plush restaurant in Accra.

The BHIM Nation leader and the Nigerian music star dined together and were spotted jamming to the former's newly released song from his Up and Runnin6 album, Jiggle and Whine, which features Jamaica's Spice.

Shatta Wale blasts Stonebwoy over Davido linkup

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale said that Stonebwoy failed to behave like a Ghanaian music superstar when he connected with Davido and his entourage at the restaurant.

The SM boss accused his rival Stonebwoy of being a sycophant around singer Davido and any prominent foreign individual who comes to Ghana.

Shatta Wale called the BHIM Nation leader a 'beggar' and a 'disgrace' to Ghana and his numerous fans.

He said:

"Your artiste (Stonebwoy) is a beggar. Don't play with this. He is disgracing Ghana and all of his fans."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's comments about Stonebwoy

The video of Shatta Wale criticising Stonebwoy for hanging out with Davido triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Khojo De Way commented:

"Shatta wale be real gee, and no one can change that because their favourite artiste is like MTN with a low internet connection 😂😂😂."

Son Of Grace said:

"Shatta following Jarvis is okay, but Stonebwoy following Davido is a problem? This guy is full of envy. When he talks about others, they say he is speaking the truth. UTV talked about him and he complained bitterly."

Nana Yaw Sikapa commented:

"Shatta Wale is like Bawumia and Nana Addo always making JDM their nightmare. Asem oo😂😂😂."

Justinjura said:

"To be factual, he felt so low beside Davido."

Enyonam commented:

"This is pure obsession 😂. He can’t take Stonebwoy’s name out of his mouth eii."

TF DOLLA SIGN said:

"If not because of foolishness, how can a responsible man living his own life be a problem to another man? Jealousy is making you talk about people everyday."

DJ Slim slams Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Slim slammed Shatta Wale over his criticism of Black Sherif's fashion sense.

The media personality said he had been informed that Shatta Wale had a problem with Black Sherif because he lost his endorsement deal with Infinix Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh