Multiple award-winning gospel singer Empress Gifty got many people admiring and comparing her new look to media personality Aba Dope after a video surfaced on social media.

Empress Gifty resembles Aba Dope after new facial procedure.

Empress Gifty gets facial procedure

In a video trending on social media, Empress Gifty beamed with smiles after obtaining a facial procedure that made her skin look radiant and her lips glowing.

She showed off her white and perfect teeth, which she fixed through composite veneers at the Whitestone Dental and Eye Care.

The video was credited to Luxury Aesthetic Clinic, which could be the facility where the sensational gospel singer got her procedure done.

With a white headband around her beautiful hair, the Watch Me crooner lay on her back as the video scanned through her face.

The mother of two later sat on the bed and examined her smooth skin and lips. She smiled while examining the results of the treatment, and how brightly she smiled indicated that she loved the result.

For her appointment, Mrs Adorye, the wife of Ghanaian politician Hopeson Adorye, rocked a black and white African print oversized dress.

Reactions to Empress Gifty's facial procedure

Many social media users were of the opinion that Empress Gifty resembled Aba Dope after receiving the facial treatment.

Others also noticed the changes in her looks and mentioned them while sharing reviews in the comment section.

Ghanaians and other fans talked about how beautiful she looked as they complimented her with sweet words in the comment section.

Below are the opinions of social media users on the viral video of Empress Gifty's transformation:

Total Coverage said:

"Empress Gifty with a touch of Aba dhope 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

SWEET ABENA 🇬🇭 🇳🇱 said:

"This is different face not Empress Gifty."

renesme said:

"Very soon our identity cards bearing Face ID’s 🪪 will not be able to validate us again ooo eiiii."

🌬️🌪️🌊Dee 🫧said:

"It’s giving Aba dhope anaa m’ani ny3 😂😂😂😂."

patiencetettey4 said:

"She looks absolutely beautiful 🥰."

prosperity baby said:

"🥰🥰🥰mummy loo🥰🥰💖 noko nice noko benevolent noko fantastic noko thanks 🥰🥰."

@Mercedes official💃🏻💚💃🏻 said:

"You didn’t even check her mouth 👄 she has lift the mouth too hmmm😏."

Empress Gifty and Aba Dope dazzling in photos.

