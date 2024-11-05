Shatta Wale, in an X space, lambasted Black Sherif over his recent response to his criticisms of his fashion choices

The SM boss claimed that Kwadwo Sheldon had misled Black Sherif into believing that he was criticising his dressing

Shatta Wale warned Black Sherif to stop disrespecting him, as he has a reputation for ending his rivals' music careers

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has slammed Black Sherif over his response to recent criticism he made about his fashion choices.

The SM boss criticised Black Sherif's dressing style in a conversation with socialites Efia Odo, Ama Burland, and Gisela Amponsah on their Rants, Bants and Confession podcast.

He shared that he did not understand why the Rebel Music coroner preferred some outfits that were not befitting for a hip-hop artist.

Shatta Wale compared Black Sherif to Asake, stating that the Nigerian musician understood fashion and wore outfits that fit him perfectly, even though they can sometimes be huge.

The dancehall musician's criticisms garnered a subtle response from Black Sherif, who shared a photo of Shatta Wale in an unimpressive outfit with the comment, 'Sorry, I will do better'.

Shatta Wale attacks Black Sherif

In a conversation with some netizens on X Spaces on Monday, November 4, 2024, Shatta Wale fired back at Black Sherif for his response to his criticisms.

The Minamino Sin hitmaker shared that he did not criticise Black Sherif and that the latter did not watch the podcast and see the good things he said about him.

He said his fellow musician had responded to his criticism after listening to others who failed to give him the full information.

Shatta Wale implied that content creator Kwadwo Sheldon had misled the Kilos Milos hitmaker into believing he had made unsavoury remarks about his dressing and sharing photos of him in an unimpressive outfit.

The SM boss cautioned Black Sherif to stop disrespecting him, as he has a reputation for ending the music careers of some of his industry colleagues.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's comments

Shatta Wale's comments about Black Sherif triggered negative reactions from fans, who lambasted him on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@shaibu_AB commented:

"You speak on people but them speak on am p3 then he dey throw tantrums. He dey see ein body some invincible lol."

@Kelly__sarkcess commented:

"Pure stupidity. Charles Nii Armah, you could never match Blacko's career. He’ll be bigger and better than you could ever hope to be. Stop hating and leave Blacko alone, clout chaser!"

@CenchFCB commented:

"That Shatta guy no get sense one bit."

@seanelhadji said:

"People who insult cannot take half the insults they dish out! The only person a bully respects is a bigger bully!! I give this guy one year in Nigeria, small boys will humble him walahi😃."

@mrrrdaisy said:

"Grown man paaa Herh!!! Top 3 gh artiste paaaa 😹😹😹😹."

Shatta Wale blasts Stonebwoy over Davido hangout

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale slammed Stonebwoy for hanging out with Davido during a recent visit to Ghana with his entourage.

The SM boss accused his rival of being a sycophant and claimed he had disgraced Ghana and his fans after dining with the artist at a restaurant.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

