King Paluta Donates A Truckload Of Items To The Kumasi Children's Home, Video

25th TGMA Best New Artiste, King Paluta, donated items to the Kumasi Children's Home on Sunday, January 12, 2025

He noted that the donation exercise was part of the activities tied to release of his new album, Give Time Some Time

Many people took to the comment section to praise him for the benevolent work done, and to share their views on the album

Celebrated rapper King Paluta has donated a truckload of items to the Kumasi Children's Home as part of activities to celebrate his new album, Give Time Some Time.

King Paluta donates to Kumasi Children's Home

In a video, the Aseda crooner shared his motivation behind the gesture. He noted that no one pushed him to make the donation He nonetheless noted that coming from a struggling background, made him identify with the situation hence the urge to want to give back.

He donated bags of sachet water, bags of rice, cartons of milk, gallons of oil, bottles of oil, and packs of spaghetti, among other items.

As part of activities at the Kumasi Children's Home, the musician presented the items to the children and staff, who received them with excitement as they sang Makoma at the top of their voices.

In the caption of the Instagram post, King Paluta noted that the donation was to celebrate his newly released album, Give Time Some Time. He said that the album was on all streaming platforms and encouraged his fans to stream it.

"Visited the Kumasi Orphanage home today to give back. #GiveTimeSomeTime album is out ‼️"

Reactions to King Paluta's donation

Many people took to the comment section to commend King Paluta for giving back to the underprivileged in society.

Others also shared their views on the newly released album, saying that he should have used the original Pue song version rather than the revised one.

Below are the reactions of social media users on the donation and King Paluta's new album:

boat_dada said:

"Nice… that’s more I like it.. give back to your community 🔥."

james_loyalty_arthur said:

"I don’t know who advised you to change ‘pue’ on your album. The first version was much better. You changed the best verse on the song that the ghetto youth love."

freddie.leegh said:

"Wow this is huge, God bless you. More wins more hits."

joefozymusic said:

"Well done 👍 👑👑👑🙏💥💥🇬🇭🇬🇭."

fausty_bee391 said:

"God richly bless you ❤️❤️."

lhi_djei_art said:

"🔥🔥🔥 King Paluta that.... 🤴 God is your helper🙌."

iamlutinus said:

"You spoil there bro. May GOD bless you waa🔥🔥🔥."

Farida Mahama donates to the La Polyclinic

YEN.com.gh reported that Farida Mahama, the daughter of President John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama, donated items to La Polyclinic on December 31, 2024.

Through her foundation, the Serenity Community Club (SCC), she donated to the polyclinic's nursing mothers and staff who were privileged to receive donated items such as diapers, toiletries, and more.

Ghanaians encouraged her to make more of such donations, while others admired and commended her kind heart. Others also advised on which humanitarian projects to embark on.

