Multiple award-winning American musician, Beyoncé, has dropped the tracklist to her much-anticipated album

The album, which is titled 'Rennaissance', has 16 songs, and it features some producers and musicians from the African continent

Ghana's Guiltybeatz produced the song, 'Move' with Nigerian-British producer P2J and Nigeria's Tems co-wrote it

Multiple award-winning American musician, Beyoncé, has released the tracklist of her yet-to-released album, 'Renaissance'.

The tracklist had the names of producers, musicians and songwriters who contributed to the making of the album.

Guiltybeatz, Beyoncé and Tems. Photo Source: @guiltybeatz @beyonce @temsbaby

On the album, Ghanaian record producer Ronald Banful who is popularly known as Guiltybeatz was credited on the 10th song titled, ‘Move’.

This is another stride for the award-winning producer as this is the second time he has produced a song for the 'Black is The King' crooner.

The first time was in 2019 when he produced some songs on Beyoncé's album titled ‘The Lion King: The Gift’. The songs were; 'Already', which featured Ghana's Shatta Wale, Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life) and Keys to the Kingdom, which featured Nigeria's Tiwa Savage.

Meanwhile, Guiltybeatz is not the only African credited on the ‘Move’ song. Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer, Temilade Openiyi, who is known in showbiz as Tems, was credited as a songwriter on the song, as well as Nigerian-British producer Richard Olowaranti Mbu Isong, aka P2J, were also credited.

Below is the tracklist for the 'Renaissance' album by Beyoncé.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Album

Speaking on the album on her official Instagram account, the leader of Bee Hive said that,

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving."

She added that her intentions for the much-anticipated album were to create a safe place without judgement, perfection and overthinking. She further stated that the album is a safe place to scream, release, and feel free.

"I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle."

