Global site navigation

KOKA Criticises Stonebwoy For His Remarks About Grammys Hiplife Eulogy Snub: "He Is A Crybaby"
Music

KOKA Criticises Stonebwoy For His Remarks About Grammys Hiplife Eulogy Snub: "He Is A Crybaby"

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • KOKA has criticised Stonebwoy for his comments after his exclusion from a recent Grammys hiplife eulogy
  • The entertainment pundit asserted that Stonebwoy is a crybaby and said his opinion on the issue is invalid
  • KOKA's criticism of Stonebwoy triggered reactions from social media users, who have also shared their opinion

PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, has slammed Stonebwoy over his remarks about being excluded from a recent Grammys hiplife eulogy.

KOKA, Stonebwoy, Grammy hiplife eulogy, KOKA and Stonebwoy, Stonebwoy's Grammy hiplife eulogy snub, Ghanaian hiplife
KOKA criticises Stonebwoy for his remarks about his Grammys hiplife eulogy snub. Photo source: @kokatvofficial @stonebwoy
Source: Instagram

In an interview with content creator Kwadwo Sheldon, KOKA was asked to share his opinion on the controversy surrounding Stonebwoy's omission from the recent Grammys article.

The controversial entertainment pundit opined that the dancehall artiste's comments were invalid.

Read also

Stonebwoy hails King Paluta's talents and impact on the Ghanaian music industry

KOKA stated that Stonebwoy's TGMA Artiste of the Year award win does not guarantee him a place in the same list of hiplife music pioneers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"He has lost it. He is not current. The fact that you are the Artiste of the Year does not warrant that you should be in the past history."

KOKA criticises Stonebwoy for Grammys remarks

Entertainment pundit KOKA added that Stonebwoy is unnecessarily ranting about the hiplife eulogy and that many Ghanaians would have argued in his favour if he had a legitimate case for his inclusion in the list.

He also tagged the BHIM Nation president as a crybaby.

"[Stonebwoy] doesn't have a case. That is why he is talking for himself. If he has a case, the community would talk for him but this one is more like a rant. He is a crybaby."

Read also

Stonebwoy's old video about Shatta Wale feud surfaces amid new feud: "You're not on my level"

Watch the snippet of the video below:

Reactions to KOKA's comments about Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to KOKA's criticism of Stonebwoy's remarks about his omission from the Grammys hiplife eulogy.

@lomi_is_everywhere commented:

"Not every elderly person get sense and this man is an example. Ano go bother listen to am cos he always no dey make sense. He just wan trend."

@samken_ansong commented:

"This time I agree with Koka, tho I've got mad love for Bwoy."

@abaparablegh commented:

"Cry Baby 👶 😢 😭 paaa."

@najim_naana_9292 commented:

"All this nonsense."

@rbb_freeman commented:

"Ah why soo much hatred ……Stonebwoy is not minding them too."

Root Eye eulogises Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that media personality Root Eye praised Stonebwoy for significantly impacting the Ghanaian music industry.

He also labelled the dancehall musician 'the greatest Ghanaian music ambassador' among the current generation of artists due to his exploits in music.

Read also

Stonebwoy ignores Shatta Wale's lyrical challenge, announces music performance in Belgium

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor. He graduated from African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot: