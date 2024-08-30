KOKA has criticised Stonebwoy for his comments after his exclusion from a recent Grammys hiplife eulogy

The entertainment pundit asserted that Stonebwoy is a crybaby and said his opinion on the issue is invalid

KOKA's criticism of Stonebwoy triggered reactions from social media users, who have also shared their opinion

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, has slammed Stonebwoy over his remarks about being excluded from a recent Grammys hiplife eulogy.

KOKA criticises Stonebwoy for his remarks about his Grammys hiplife eulogy snub. Photo source: @kokatvofficial @stonebwoy

In an interview with content creator Kwadwo Sheldon, KOKA was asked to share his opinion on the controversy surrounding Stonebwoy's omission from the recent Grammys article.

The controversial entertainment pundit opined that the were invalid.

KOKA stated that Stonebwoy's TGMA Artiste of the Year award win does not guarantee him a place in the same list of hiplife music pioneers.

"He has lost it. He is not current. The fact that you are the Artiste of the Year does not warrant that you should be in the past history."

KOKA criticises Stonebwoy for Grammys remarks

Entertainment pundit KOKA added that Stonebwoy is unnecessarily ranting about the hiplife eulogy and that many Ghanaians would have argued in his favour if he had a legitimate case for his inclusion in the list.

He also tagged the BHIM Nation president as a crybaby.

"[Stonebwoy] doesn't have a case. That is why he is talking for himself. If he has a case, the community would talk for him but this one is more like a rant. He is a crybaby."

Watch the snippet of the video below:

Reactions to KOKA's comments about Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to KOKA's criticism of Stonebwoy's remarks about his omission from the Grammys hiplife eulogy.

@lomi_is_everywhere commented:

"Not every elderly person get sense and this man is an example. Ano go bother listen to am cos he always no dey make sense. He just wan trend."

@samken_ansong commented:

"This time I agree with Koka, tho I've got mad love for Bwoy."

@abaparablegh commented:

"Cry Baby 👶 😢 😭 paaa."

@najim_naana_9292 commented:

"All this nonsense."

@rbb_freeman commented:

"Ah why soo much hatred ……Stonebwoy is not minding them too."

Root Eye eulogises Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that media personality Root Eye praised Stonebwoy for significantly impacting the Ghanaian music industry.

He also labelled the dancehall musician 'the greatest Ghanaian music ambassador' among the current generation of artists due to his exploits in music.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh