A video of a Ghanaian groom displaying his dance moves at his wedding has surfaced on social media

While making an entrance to the reception of his traditional wedding with his beautiful bride, the groom captured dancing to Makomo by King Paluta

His dance moves left guests who had graced his wedding in awe, as they showered him with some cedi notes

A Ghanaian groom has made the headlines after showcasing impressive dance skills at his wedding.

In a trending video sighted on X, the groom, wearing an all-white Kaftan, gave a grand entrance to his traditional wedding reception which left guests in awe.

The unidentified man danced to King Paluta's Makoma High Life track amid a spectacular display of the catwalk dance moves.

The cheers from the guests at the traditional marriage appeared to have gingered the groom to dance more.

While busily exhibiting his talent, some of the guests stood up from their seats and moved to the dancefloor to spray cedis notes on the groom and his bride.

The bride, wearing a beautifully designed corset dress sewn from kente, was captured shyly cheering her man on as he danced his heart out in celebration of their special occasion.

Groom's dancing video goes viral

The video of the groom went viral on social media, sparking reactions from netizens on X. A few of the reactions to the video are gathered below:

@YaaChinese said:

"The mattress will be on the floor this evening."

@HarunaRaman also said:

"Nobody will drag me out to the floor at my wedding, I ain't dancing."

@Chelsea4everA commented:

"When you realize your in law is reincarnated Michael Jackson."

@seezer_fty also commented:

"He has been waiting for so long."

@twisty9112 wrote:

"Zormizor intro really dey hit hard."

Ghanaian woman cries on her wedding day

Meanwhile, in a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian bride shed tears on her wedding day.

In a video, the bride wept after a woman purportedly praised her good character and reminded her of some good deeds she did in the past.

The emotional video sparked a wave of reactions from a section of Ghanaians who chanced on the video on the internet.

