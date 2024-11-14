Michy GH, in an interview, addressed Shatta Wale's claim that she was not appreciative during their relationship

She questioned whether another woman would have gotten herself involved with the SM boss for as long as she did

Michy GH shared that she would soon release a documentary that would expose everything about her life journey

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's ex-girlfriend and baby mama Michy GH has responded to his recent claims about their past relationship.

In a conversation with socialites Efia Odo, Ama Burland, and Gisela Amponsah on their Rants, Bants, and Confession podcast, Shatta Wale spoke about the issues that led to his breakup with Michy, the mother of his son Majesty.

The SM boss claimed that his baby mama was not appreciative of the things he did for her throughout their many years as a couple, even though he was seriously in love with her and did not want to break up.

Michy GH addresses Shatta Wale's criticism

In an interview with media personality Nana Romeo on Thursday, November 14, 2024, Michy GH declined to respond directly to Shatta Wale, stating that she had many stories to tell about their relationship but would rather keep her silence.

She said that based on her long journey with the dancehall musician, she rather deserved appreciation. Michy GH, who recently released her La Madrina EP, also questioned the validity of her baby daddy's claim and urged people to seek clarity on his comments.

She questioned whether another woman would have gotten herself involved with the SM boss for as long as she did. The musician said she would soon release a documentary to shed more light on her life journey.

Michy GH noted that it was important for both parties to move on and stop blaming each other for the issues that resulted in the breakup of her relationship with Shatta Wale.

She said that people perceived her as a 'street girl' because of her past connection with Shatta Wale, even though she came from an affluent home.

Michy GH added that it would be unfair to claim that she was unappreciative as she sacrificed a lot to be with Shatta Wale during his struggles and broke up with him when he became a wealthy musician.

Michy GH to release EP with Majesty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy GH announced that she was set to release an EP featuring her son, Majesty, while they were shopping for sneakers at the Urban Jungle GH shop in Accra.

Shatta Wale's baby mama said she would release the EP, La Madrina or the Godmother, on Friday, November 8, 2024.

She shared that the new project was available for pre-order on all digital music streaming platforms.

