Maali, in a social media video, was spotted visiting Shatta Wale at his new $2.5 million mansion in Trasacco Estate, East Legon

The dancehall musician's girlfriend beamed with excitement as he arrived at the premises in an expensive Toyota Land Cruiser

It appeared Maali was visiting Shatta Wale at his new mansion to spend time with him after his recent return from his appearance at a Jamaican concert

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's girlfriend Maali courted attention as she visited her boyfriend's new mansion for the first time.

The SM boss made the headlines when he announced on social media the acquisition of a $2.5 million mansion in the Trasacco Estate, East Legon.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker returned to Ghana on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, from his appearance at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert in Jamaica.

In numerous social media videos, Shatta Wale was spotted partying with his associates in the new mansion.

The SM boss' beautifully painted new house has two big swimming pools in the backyard and a big compound with a garage filled with his numerous expensive luxurious cars, including a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes Benz and a Range Rover.

A grass pavement was perfectly erected at the entrance of Shatta Wale's mansion to provide beautiful scenery. Some trees were planted in the home's backyard to provide shade and air and beautify the landscape.

In a separate video, the dancehall musician flaunted the plush interior of the mansion as he hung out with his close friend, rapper Medikal, and another individual.

Maali visits Shatta Wale's new mansion

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale's beautiful girlfriend Maali was spotted visiting the musician's new mansion for the first time.

In the video, Maali, sporting casual wear, beamed with excitement as she arrived at the premises in his expensive Toyota Land Cruiser to spend time with her boyfriend after his return to Ghana while being recorded.

Shatta Wale and Maali, who have been dating for a while now after going public with their relationship over two years ago, recently welcomed their first child, a daughter, before the end of 2024.

The couple recently shared an adorable video of their daughter on December 25, 2024, as they expressed excitement at spending their first Christmas with her.

Shatta Wale then announced his daughter's name was Queen Money and shared details of a social media account he had created for her.

Below is the video of Maali arriving at Shatta Wale's new mansion:

Shatta Wale swims in his mansion's pool

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale flaunted some beautiful parts of his new $2.5 million mansion as he swam in a big swimming pool in the backyard.

The dancehall musician received cheers and adulation from his close friends as he enjoyed himself in the swimming pool.

The video triggered massive reactions from fans, who shared their thoughts on various social media platforms.

