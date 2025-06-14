Ghanaian Afropop star Fancy Gadam, real name Mujahid Ahmed Bello, has thanked Shatta Wale for giving him a song

The Tamale-based Ghanaian singer hailed Charles Nii Armah for his generosity and support throughout the years

Some social media users have commented on Fancy Gadam's recent interview, which is trending on Instagram

Award-winning artist Fancy Gadam has shared an exciting update about his collaboration with renowned dancehall artist Shatta Wale.

In a recent interview with Amansan Krakye, Fancy Gadam announced that Shatta Wale graciously gifted him a song originally intended for Shatta Wale’s upcoming album, a project that has been highly anticipated by fans.

Fancy Gadam expressed heartfelt gratitude toward Shatta Wale for gifting him a song. He explained that as his own show approached, Shatta Wale recognised the potential impact of releasing the song sooner. In a generous gesture, Shatta Wale decided to gift the song to Fancy Gadam entirely, including all future streaming revenue generated from the track on digital platforms.

“Actually, the song 'Killer BumBum' belongs to Shatta Wale. He initially sent it to me so that I could add a verse for his upcoming album.”

“Shatta felt we should drop the song for the fans in advance so we could perform it together at the event."

“He simply blessed me with it, giving me both the song and the rights to keep all the revenue it brings in.”

Fancy Gadam spends time with his family

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam has recently garnered attention on social media after heartfelt photos of him celebrating Eid al-Adha with his wife and two sons surfaced online.

The beautiful images, posted by a fan account connected to the musician on June 5, showcase the family in matching traditional outfits, with the young boys glowing with smiles as they posed joyfully with their father on this special Islamic occasion.

Eid al-Adha, also referred to as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant events on the Islamic calendar, commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command, a story that resonates deeply within the Islamic faith.

It is a time for Muslims worldwide to come together, share festive meals, and distribute food and goods to those in need.

This year, in recognition of the sacred occasion, the Interior Ministry has declared Friday, May 29, 2025, as an official holiday for Muslims, allowing them the opportunity to engage in prayer and celebration with family and friends.

Fancy Gadam cuts his dreadlocks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fancy Gadam, a Tamale-based Afropop phenomenon, who opted for a new hairstyle after growing his dreadlocks for more than five years.

The well-known GadamNation leader used social media to show off his new dapper look on social media.

According to reports, Fancy Gadam's new look was part of his preparation for an upcoming event with Shatta Wale.

