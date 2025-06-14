Anthony Joshua crowned his maiden visit to Ghana with a momentous meeting with Azumah Nelson

The British boxing superstar appeared to have even received valuable boxing tips from the greatest pugilist in Africa

The pair were treated to an exciting boxing performance in the squared ring at the Battle of the Beasts event

Anthony Joshua’s first visit to Ghana was always going to be memorable, but nothing captured the spirit of his trip more than his meeting with boxing royalty Azumah Nelson.

The two-time heavyweight champion touched down on Friday, June 13, joining Sharaf Mahama’s Battle of the Beasts boxing event — a collaboration between Legacy Rise Sports and Amir Khan Promotions.

Anthony Joshua met Azumah Nelson at the Trust Sports Emporium. Photos by The Ring Magazine/Getty Images, @maxtvgh/X and Mark Robinson/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

From Adowa dance to speaking Twi: Anthony Joshua's first time in Ghana summed up

From the moment Joshua arrived, he blended in with ease. Bukom’s energy welcomed him like a long-lost son.

He didn’t just show up; he got involved. Joshua was seen greeting locals with a warm smile, moving freely among fans and soaking in the lively atmosphere.

In a beautiful show of cultural appreciation, he even gave the traditional Adowa dance a try, much to the delight of the crowd.

The scene got even more electric when he hopped on a power bike, cruising through the streets as the community cheered him on.

As part of his visit, the 35-year-old had a lighthearted exchange with Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority.

With a laugh, Joshua gave Ghana’s Twi dialect a go — another moment that highlighted just how well he connected with the people around him.

Anthony Joshua's heartfelt encounter with Azumah Nelson

But of all the moments that made headlines, the most touching came when Joshua crossed paths with Ghana’s own Azumah Nelson.

The two boxing greats met at the Trust Sports Emporium, and what followed was nothing short of special.

They embraced like old friends, chatted warmly, and shared plenty of laughs. In footage captured at the event, Nelson could be seen offering what looked like pearls of wisdom to the younger fighter — a moment that resonated deeply with fans watching.

Watch the video:

The affection between the two fighters wasn’t just symbolic; it was a powerful reminder of the bond that transcends borders in the world of boxing.

Nelson wasn’t the only legend in the building. Former IBF welterweight champion Joshua Clottey and a host of respected boxing figures also turned up to support the initiative.

The energy was palpable, and the respect for Ghana’s boxing heritage was evident throughout the night.

Azumah Nelson speaks at a press conference in Las Vegas. Photo by Denise Truscello.

Source: Getty Images

Battle of the Beasts: How the fight night unfolded

Away from the hugs and handshakes, it was time for business in the ring.

Ghanaian serviceman Jerry Lartey set the tone with a commanding performance against Morocco’s Anas Hafiane, per Tapology.

He cruised to victory, improving his professional record to seven wins and one draw. His dominance left no questions about his rising stature.

In another exciting matchup, Theophilus Allotey edged Daniel Gorsh in a tightly contested bout to claim the WBO Africa Bantamweight Title.

Unfortunately, the night ended on a low note for the home fans. Ghana’s Jacob Dickson, who headlined the event, fell short in his bid to defend the WBC African Cruiserweight title.

Facing American contender Andrew Tabiti, Dickson struggled from the start. The bout ended in the fourth round after Tabiti knocked him down three times, as noted by BoxRec.

What was billed as the climax of the evening was wrapped up too soon, with the Ghanaian unable to match his opponent’s power.

Azumah Nelson's grand entry in Bukom

The legendary "Boxing Professor" arrived in style, donning a neatly tailored two-piece kaftan that struck the perfect balance between simplicity and elegance.

