Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam and his wife, Mustapha Jamila, have got fans talking about their beautiful family

This comes after photos of the singer and his partner in celebratory outfits for this year's Eid Al-Adha surfaced online

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to express their admiration for the musician and his beautiful bride

Ghanaian musician Ahmed Mujaheed Bello, aka Fancy Gadam, has courted attention on social media after photos of him and his wife celebrating Eid al-Adha popped up online.

In the recent photos posted by a fan account connected to Fancy Gadam on June 5, the musician was seen in a matching outfit with his wife and two boys.

The young boys beamed with smiles as they posed for a photo with their father on the Islamic special day. Eid-Ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant events on the Islamic calendar.

It honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah - a story shared across Islamic faiths. Often, Muslims share food, meat and other goods.

This year, the Interior Ministry declared Friday, May 29, 2025, as a holiday for Muslims to observe the sacred event.

Who is Fancy Gadam's wife?

The Total Cheat hit-maker is married to Jamila Mustapha, a model and a businesswoman based in Tamale. Reports indicate that Fancy Gadam proposed to his wife in 2022.

His firstborn child, Umar Sulemana, was born in 2018. He welcomed his second, King Kaseem, in 2022.

While he kept Umar's arrival under wraps, Fancy Gadam publicly shared moments of Kassim's outdooring ceremony on social media, saying:

“Bless us richly with health, happiness and laughter. I am deeply grateful for this child and for all that this child represents in my life. My experience of life and my contribution to the world is changed forever and I am grateful. Thank you God Welcome New King Kassim."

It's unclear whether all of Fancy Gadam's sons are from Jamila.

In 2019, during an interview, said he would love to marry four wives as his customs and religion permit.

Netizens drool over Fancy Gadam and Jamila

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Fancy Gadam and Jamila's heartwarming Eid al-Adha moments.

John Akandi said:

"But wait ooo. I need some clearance. I heard fancy has two wives but why always queen Miller always. Where is the other one."

Baanni Ntoori shared:

"Where are the other kids and their mothers 😅."

KING HASSAN remarked:

"Wow the first boy resemble mansion a lot."

