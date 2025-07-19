Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie paid homage to Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II on July 19, 2025, at the Manhyia Palace

During his visit, the Non Living Thing hitmaker asked for the blessings of the Asantehene to host his annual concert, Rapperholic, in Kumasi

The video warmed the hearts of many and excited Sark Natives living in Kumasi since the show was being brought to them

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie visited Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace and received blessings from the Asantehene to host his annual headline concert, Rapperholic, in Kumasi.

Sarkodie visits Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II at Manhyia Palace and receives blessings for Rapperholic.Image Credit: @sarkodie and @theasantenation

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie receives Otumfuo's blessings

On July 19, 2025, Sarkodie visited the Manhyia Palace, where he met with the Asantehene and shared with him the purpose of his trip to Kumasi.

In his introduction, Sarkodie introduced himself and told the King and his people that he had travelled from Accra to Kumasi with his team.

He mentioned that it has been 12 years since he released his Rapperholic album and it has also been 12 years since he launched his headline concert with the same name.

"If you come to Accra, I have been hosting the Rapperholic concert for 12 years," he told Otumfuo and his people.

In a lighthearted exchange between the rapper and the King, the Asantehene urged Sarkodie to visit home often.

Reactions to Sarkodie meeting the Asantehene

Delicious😘🦋Dylys❤️🇬🇭🇬🇭 said:

"He is even happy to see him. Nana se 3yaa bra b3 sra wo nana. )kasa nyinaa )sere.😊 A person who loves u already loves u. Don’t stress."

David Louis said:

"My king no wonder I’m a royal cos I don’t know why I love otumfuo too much ❤️❤️❤️✅✅☝️."

RichiesClassics said:

"Is Otumfour aware of the edwaman ndwom Sarkodie released today😂… Nana wo nana no was3e ooo😂😂😂😂."

Lawrence said:

"He can't look into the eyes of Otumfour 😂."

akwasi kyei Baffour said:

"Sark was raised well

ASHEW MORE TV😂 said:

"That is why he put the left hand into the right hand guy no mistake 👍"

craig_70 said:

"Otumfuo is really calm, articulate and wise."

Source: YEN.com.gh