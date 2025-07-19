Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his wife, Tracy, travelled to Kumasi, Ashanti Region, for an event

However, at one point, the popular rapper could not find his wife and started asking those around if they had seen him

King Sark's reaction when he was searching for Tracy has led many to share their varied thoughts on social media

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie could not find his wife at an event in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, and started searching through the crowd for his beloved partner.

The renowned rapper looked tense immediately when he noticed his wife was not close by.

Sarkodie looks for his wife, Tracy, among a crowd at an event. Photo credit: @sarkodie & @tracysarkcess

In a video on X, King Sark started asking some of the people he came with about the whereabouts of his wife.

Sarkodie, in a state of confusion, asked his people in Twi if they knew where the mother of his children was.

While he was busily moving in search of his wife, some of Sarkodie’s fans were calling out his name and taking pictures and videos of him.

Sarkodie and his wife, Tracy, have been together for 15 years. They have known each other since 2006. They started dating in 2009 and got married in 2018.

They have two children: a daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo, and a son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians praise Sarkodie for looking out for Tracy

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @nebasark on X. Read them below:

@NebaSarkBa said:

“Guys, my wife is missing 😭😂.”

@mrelorm_ wrote:

“Charley, sometimes I dey hate these things give wanna celebs oo, as person make hot dey search ein wife people carry phone camera dey put put ein face....if he talk something right now p3....heeyyyy.”

@jay4freeza said:

“We get wife, Wetin you gain la😀.”

@mrphilghana wrote:

“Like Charlie that thing for stop😂instead of the people helping him find Tracy, they are doing video for YouTube 😂nipa y3 forken ampa😂.”

@ei_joee said:

“You could see from his eyes. He was like “ei na Tracy wɔ he?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

@kwabenaPetoa wrote:

“Sarkodie thought 💭 someone has caught Tracy at some corner vibing her to leave Sark.”

@RyllahGh said:

“Stone expressed feelings that come with finding love (wife). The following day, Sark is looking for his treasure…hmm hmmm hmmmm hmmm gmmm hmmm hmmm hmmm hmmm. If you know, you know.”

@ragga_tnk wrote:

“Charley, the guy dey love Tracey h33r! God has really blessed Tracey.”

@loveheftyy said:

“Man, this is frustrating. Let the man look for his wife. You are there shouting King Sark man make hot.”

@RQuaye32 wrote:

“Why is she not having a phone that they can call her 😂?”

Sarkodie receives the Asantehene’s blessing

YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie paid homage to Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II on July 19, 2025, at the Manhyia Palace when he went to Kumasi.

Sarkodie took the opportunity to seek the Asantehene's blessings to host his annual concert, Rapperholic, in Kumasi.

Netizens, especially Sark Natives in Kumasi, were excited since the show was being brought to them.

