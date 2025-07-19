Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie visited the Manhyia Palace on July 18, 2025, to pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene

During his visit to the palace, school children on an excursion spotted him and excitedly chanted his name

The wholesome moment melted the hearts of many people, while others bragged about Sarkodie being their icon

While on a courtesy visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace, rapper Sarkodie received a heartwarming welcome from a group of school children.

The school children, who were on an excursion at the Manhyia Palace, could not contain their excitement after spotting the iconic rapper.

In a now-viral video, they were seen joyfully chanting "Sarkodie! Sarkodie!" as he made his way through the palace grounds.

Clearly moved by the moment, Sarkodie acknowledged the children with warm smiles and friendly waves, creating a memorable experience for the students.

The talented rapper approached the school children, where he shook hands with them and interacted with their teachers.

After the warm interaction, Sarkodie was captured walking towards his car and leaving the palace with his team.

The visit was part of Sarkodie's official engagement with the Asantehene, where he paid his respects in a show of cultural solidarity and reverence.

The wholesome moment has since melted hearts online, with many praising the rapper for his humility and widespread influence across generations.

Sarkodie at Manhyia Palace

Reactions to Sarkodie's hero welcome

Many people in the comment section bragged about Sarkodie being a person loved by many, even the younger generation.

Others also applauded the talented rapper for approaching the school children and spending time with them.

The reactions to the warm welcome Sarkodie received at the Manhyia Palace are below:

saloh_cin.goes said:

"Wiase de3 wob) bra pa aa nk)laa kraa bebu wo❤️🙌🔥."

hajia_fhresh said:

"If them go home everybody go know they met the landlord himself 🔥🔥🔥."

eric_curtison said:

"Imagine you be teacher and a big Sark fun, how will you keep composure in front of your kids 😂😂."

icon21savage said:

"I like the fact that Sark don’t throw money coz he needs everyone to work hard and never depend on someone… LESSON 🧠."

till_till_lsn said:

"Highest no go with 5 5 cedis lol."

yaayi_eatery_ said:

"They will tell their children to inform their children that they were there when Dr. Nkrumah said Ghana is free forever 😂😂."

kwametieku_ said:

"Obede ɛyɛ a ma yɛntafre wo ho anwa kakra😃."

Sarkodie meets a Shaxi driver

YEN.com.gh reported that multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie could not hide his excitement after spotting a Shaxi driver while cruising through town.

In the heartwarming video, he cheered the driver on, encouraging him to stay dedicated to his work. The driver, clearly thrilled, responded by shouting Sarkodie’s popular catchphrase.

The wholesome exchange warmed many hearts online, with many fans applauding the unexpected show of support between Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, the founder of Shaxi.

