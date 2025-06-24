Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II has become the face of criticism after news of his son, Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie, gaining admission at a university overseas

In light of this, a 2023 video where the Asantehene addressed graduates and pleaded with them to stay in Ghana has surfaced

The video has sparked a debate on social media, as many people have shared their views online

An old video of the Asantehene urging graduates to stay in Ghana has surfaced after news of his son, Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie, gaining admission to a reputable university in the US.

Asantehene faces backlash

The former Head Prefect of DPS International School, Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie, graduated on June 21, 2025, and on the same day, news broke that he had gained admission to Wesleyan University in the US to pursue undergraduate studies in astronomy.

According to reports, currently, no public university in Ghana offers Astronomy as a program. Hence, the reason the Asantehene's son decided to further his education abroad.

The news elicited divided reactions on social media. While many were excited about Oheneba furthering his education abroad and pursuing a course in Science, others questioned why he failed to further his studies in Ghana.

Netizens have dug up an old video of the Asantehene addressing graduates and urging them to stay in Ghana.

In his speech dated November 24, 2023, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II noted that people in Ghana were better off than those abroad.

"The people here are much better than the people abroad. And we have to be honest with ourselves," he said.

He further urged graduates to be humble regardless of the jobs they are offered, since they would be respected in their home country, Ghana.

"People are qualified and not getting the work they want to do because they are taken to hospitals to clean and all those things. While you are here, we accord you the respect and dignity as a lecturer, as a professor, as everything."

In the video, the Asantehene concluded by pleading with graduates not to leave the country after furthering their studies.

"So please let's stay here and work," he said in the 2023 video.

Reactions to the video

The reactions to the video are below:

@WalterOwusu said:

"He didn’t say you can’t go to school he said come back and work. You can’t do this agenda when the boy doesn’t return to work for Ghana."

@savelesii

"Nyame pɛ ne nokware fuo."

@eygyimah

"The boy dey go school. He go come contribute to Ghana p3p33p3."

