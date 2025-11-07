Daddy Lumba's nephew, Miller, catches attention at Manhyia as Daddy Lumba’s nephew with his rare appearance

Family hearing overshadowed by Miller as he becomes the centre of attention at Manhyia Palace

Social media users react to Miller's appearance as they praise his style, charm, and handsomeness

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nephew of Daddy Lumba, Miller, was an attraction at Manhyia Palace today during the second family hearing. The young man made a rare public appearance, immediately drawing attention with his striking handsomeness and impeccable style.

Miller shines in rare appearance at Manhyia palace. Image credit: GISTS ONLINE/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As if the attention of the day was to be directed towards the ongoing family discussion, his presence became the highlight of the proceedings as he caught the eyes of relatives, onlookers, and social media users.

Smartly dressed and showing up with confidence, Miller's charm and poise did not escape the attention of many.

Those present in the palace couldn't help but be impressed by how handsome he was, and several videos shared on the internet surfaced quickly, going viral and depicting the young man stealing the show, despite the rather meeting.

His striking features and composure have led many to draw comparisons between him and his legendary uncle, Daddy Lumba, with fans noting that he seems to carry the charisma of the family into the next generation.

Though respectful during the hearing itself, the rare public outing from reclusive Miller drew all eyes to himself. Observers called him elegant, yet humble, speaking briefly to his closest family members before taking his seat.

Miller was the unexpected star of the day, bringing some much-needed glamour into a tense situation.

Ghanaians react to Miller's rare appearance

Social media was filled with posts complimenting the way Miller looked. Fans commended his style, confident demeanour, and resemblance to the highlife icon.

Miller's appearance today serves as a reminder of Daddy Lumba's enduring legacy and the emerging next generation of the family.

While the family hearing would proceed with serious discussions, the toddler nephew's presence offered an instance of admiration and excitement for everyone present.

As Miller quietly exited the palace, one thing was clear: the very rare sighting of him surely left an indelible mark.

Check out some comments below:

Becky Millions commented:

"Miller, your future Akosua Serwaa is here! I’m calling you, wae 🤔 All those ladies here complimenting you are Ataa Abena Asefoc, don’t mind them 😂😂"

Efyakinder commented:

"I can imagine the number of women who have fallen for you just today on social media."

Travisblog commented:

"Sooo you’re around and 2PC is playing around 😒😒😂😂"

Dansowa commented:

"Sooo you’re around and 2PC is playing around 😒😒😂😂"

Nhyiriba Prince commented:

"New celebrity!"

Watch the video of Miller's appearance below:

Daddy Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, is fined two sheep after appearing at Manhyia Palace over issues with the late musician's sister, Ernestina Fosu. Photo source: @hello101.5fm

Source: TikTok

Abusuapanin pays fine after Otumfuo Ntam K3se3

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, was fined after appearing at Manhyia Palace.

The appearance and fine followed the invocation of Otumfuo's great oath by Ernestina Fosu against him.

A video emerged online showing the two sheep that Abusuapanin Owusu had brought to settle his fine.

Source: YEN.com.gh