Daddy Lumba’s Sister Advised Over Her Recent Encounter With Her Abusuapanin: “Judas Did the Same”
- A Ghanaian man in Germany has triggered reactions online with his commentary about the late Daddy Lumba's family
- He has warned Ernestina Fosu to be mindful and not be deceived into thinking that Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene does not have an ulterior motive
- Peeps have shared mixed reactions after they watched the trending social media video
Evangelist Bright, a popular Ghanaian man of God currently based in Germany, has reacted to a heartwarming moment involving Daddy Lumba's sister, Ernestina Fosu and the family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @akosuatrending.gh, the elderly man warned Daddy Lumba's elder sister not to be swayed by the recent actions of their family head.
He referenced the widely discussed moment involving Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene and Ernestina Fosu, where he advised Daddy Lumba's sister, cautioning her not to misconstrue the peck to mean all is well.
"Daddy Lumba's sister, please be vigilant. Now I see Judas has given you a peck. May God open your eyes. I know that you are intelligent, but the peck your uncle gave was not genuine; it was not from a genuine heart. The peck your uncle gave you was fake. This is the exact peck Judas gave Jesus."
He concluded by alleging that some people who were close to Daddy Lumba now see his passing as an opportunity to make money.
"Hence, when the person was alive, you were not on talking terms with him, so why the insistence now to organize his funeral?" he stated.
Ernestina Fosu has meanwhile clarified that the burial committee, which included strangers, should be disbanded.
"My brother has died, and I need people to console me, not to come and insult me. What we need is unity so that Charles can be laid to rest peacefully. There is no need for a committee because there is nothing they can do for me," she added.
At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.
The video is below:
Peeps react to advice to Daddy Lumba's sister
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Evangelist Bright.
KWAKU ABRANTIE opined:
"That kiss means a lot paaaaa. Plan games. Judas is a carrot."
Cinderella stated:
"I said it, Judas kiss paa, Abusuapain is not good. May God protect the wife, sisters, and children."
Nian added:
"Well done papa. God richly bless you indeed."
Awurade ne Manedaswo added:
"True paa. Mama Akosua Brempomaa should be very careful. That man, Abusuapayin, is very greedy, dangerous, and wicked. They shouldn't joke with him."
Abusuapanin and Ernestina Fosu make peace
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the late Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, that with Ernestina Fosu when they visited the Manhyia Palace.
The family head was seen hugging and kissing the late singer's sister on the cheek, with Ghanaians sharing mixed reactions to the footage of the affectionate moment.
