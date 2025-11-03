Ernestina Fosu has broken her silence after she and her Abusuapanin met Otumfuo's Sumankwahene at the Manhyia Palace on November 3

In a video, Daddy Lumba's sister detailed the events that transpired during the meeting with the traditional leader

Ernestina Fosu also addressed the heartwarming moment she shared with her Abusuapanin after they met with the Sumankwahene

Ernestina Fosu, the elder sister of the late Daddy Lumba, has spoken after a meeting with Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Sumankwahene at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Ernestina Fosu and Abusuapanin met the traditional leader to find an amicable resolution to the dispute that has erupted in the family over Daddy Lumba's funeral, scheduled for December 6.

Ernestina and Kofi Owusu recently clashed in court, where the former questioned the latter over his decision to proceed with her late brother's funeral after the singer's first wife, Akosua Serwaa's injunction application was dismissed.

Daddy Lumba's sister accused the family head of sowing division among members of the family and invoked Otumfuo's Great Oath against him to halt her late brother's funeral. She has also called for a new autopsy before the burial.

The video of Ernestina Fosu invoking Otumfuo's Great Oath at the court premises is below:

Ernestina Fosu speaks after meeting with Sumankwahene

In an interview with the media, Ernestina Fosu detailed the events that transpired during her and Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's meeting with Otumfuo's Sumankwahene.

She denied rumours that the Asantehene had called for the ongoing case to be withdrawn from the Kumasi High Court and settled at home.

She stated that she did not harbour any resentment towards the family head and that they were only having a misunderstanding.

Ernestina noted that the traditional leaders advised her to greet her Abusuapanin and hold a meeting at home to resolve their differences. She said she and her uncle are expected to return to Manhyia Palace on Friday, November 7, 2025.

She also recounted the heartwarming moment she and her uncle shared in public after the meeting and reiterated that the court case had not been withdrawn.

Daddy Lumba's elder sister also noted that she was still determined to know the cause of her brother's demise and wanted another autopsy done.

She added that the funeral of her late sibling would only proceed if the parties could resolve their dispute before December 6.

The video of Ernestina Fosu speaking after the meeting with Abusuapanin at Manhyia over Daddy Lumba's funeral dispute is below:

Abusuapanin makes peace with Ernestina Fosu

Following their meeting with the Sumankwahene in Kumasi on Monday, November 3, 2025, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu made peace with his niece, Ernestina and ended all hostilities.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the family head and Daddy Lumba's elder sister beamed with smiles as they shared a warm embrace outside of the Sumankwahene's palace in Kumasi.

Kofi Owusu kissed his niece on the cheek to signify that he and Ernestina had settled their differences in the presence of many bloggers who captured the moment on camera.

The video of Abusuapanin and Ernestina Fosu making peace in public is below:

Ernestina Fosu's remarks about meeting stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Katu wrote:

"That smile is a wicked one that every Sunday-born has. It means a whole lot."

Afia commented:

"Everyone needs a big sister like you, Mama. God bless you."

Ojames710 said:

"Ernestina has shown maturity and leadership in Daddy Lumba's family."

