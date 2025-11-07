Shatta Wale’s public relations representative, Sammy Flex, recently shed light on an intriguing trend within the Ghanaian music scene

Celebrity blogger Sammy Flex opened up about the reluctance of top artists to participate in media interviews

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after 3Music TV posted Sammy Flex's video online

Ghanaian musician Charles Nii Armah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has a Public Relations Officer, Sammy Flex, who has spoken about the costs incurred before granting any interview.

Sammy Flex gave a detailed explanation of why top musicians in Ghana, including Shatta Wale, rarely make public appearances.

Sammy Flex discloses how much Shatta Wale spends before granting any interview. Photo credit: @sammyflex.

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale spends GH¢50K before any interview

Sammy Flex stated in an exclusive interview with 3Music TV that many artists don’t think interviews are worth their time, money, or effort. He claims that the media is to blame for this.

It’s our own people. When they spend time and resources to come for interviews, it doesn’t end in their favour. Instead of highlighting the meaningful parts, people clip the funny moments to make them trend online. They end up being laughed at," he noted.

Additionally, Sammy Flex highlighted the expenses associated with doing interviews and used his artist, Shatta Wale, as an example. According to him, this has caused artists to become extremely selective and only interact with the media when they have a new project or personal agenda to promote.

"Before Shatta Wale prepares fully to go for an interview, we spend not less than GH¢50,000. That includes security, police dispatch riders, vehicles for his team, and even money to show appreciation to hosts. So, imagine spending that much just to be asked unnecessary questions. He won’t do it", he said.

"Media houses have lost the mandate of amplifying and celebrating talent,” he said. “The focus is now on monetising viewership, not nurturing artistry. Interviews aren’t conducted for substance anymore, they’re done for replay value."

The Instagram video is below:

Shatta Wale poses with Maali’s mum

In October 2025, Shatta Wale and Maali took over the internet when they celebrated their first daughter's birthday. The award-winning dancehall musician and his mother-in-law took an iconic photo at the event.

Recently, Shatta Wale disclosed that he has met Maali's parents to complete the necessary traditional ceremony and is saving to organise a grand traditional wedding.

The dancehall musician and Maali’s mother wore all-white outfits for the occasion and appeared to have developed a close relationship.

The proud celebrity dad accessorised his look with expensive jewellery which matched his wristwatch.

The Facebook photo of Shatta Wale and Maali's mom is below:

Maali buys twenty wigs on her birthday

An earlier story from YEN.com.gh reported that Maali bought 20 pricey wigs to celebrate her birthday.

In a video, Shatta Wale’s fiancée danced energetically while showcasing the wigs in her luxurious chamber.

Ghanaians’ opinions of Maali were divided, with many critical of her decision to buy the wigs.

Source: YEN.com.gh