A video of a Ghanaian student speaking about a shooting incident at Brown University in the United States has left many people emotional on social media

The incident , which left two people dead and nine others injured, occurred while the student was leading a study session on campus

Social media users who reacted to the video thanked God for his survival while expressing sorrow over the victims who lost their lives

Joseph Oduro, a young Ghanaian student at Brown University, has escaped death by a whisker after a shooting incident at the school's campus.

Joseph told ABC News he was leading a review session for over 60 students on Saturday, December 13, 2025, when he suddenly heard gunshots being fired.

A Ghanaian student, Joseph Oduro, gives his account of what transpired after Brown University reels from a shooting incident. Photo credit: @abcnews/TikTok,@DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

“We heard commotion outside the door, what sounded like students screaming and the sound of gunshots, but none of our minds, at least my mind, I can’t speak for everyone, but that’s not the first thing you identify that sound with. It’s at Brown University, which is an Ivy League institution. You assume that you’re going to be safe.”

Frightened over what was going on, Joseph said his worst fears were confirmed when a masked man barged into the class.

At that moment, the young Ghanaian student admitted that the thought that crossed his mind was that he was going to be killed.

“I was standing in the front, so as soon as he walked in, he immediately saw me, and I immediately saw him. And then I looked to my right, and I saw a bunch of students running down the stairs, running out the door, jumping on the ground, just whatever it takes to stay alive. The gun was so big and long that I genuinely thought, like, okay, this is the end of the road for me,” he said.

He said his decision to take cover behind a desk, along with the timely intervention of the police, was what saved him

The gunman unfortunately killed two students, with nine others injured.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 20,000 likes and 2,000 comments.

Two students killed and 9 others injured after a gunman attacks Brown University. Photo credit: @Brown University/Facebook

Watch the video here:

Peeps react to shooting at Brown University

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video were happy that Joseph Oduro was safe, but expressed pain over the individuals who lost their lives.

LUXE & BLOOM stated:

"Joseph Oduro, Nyame akasa! Any Ghanaian here?"

Ari Nurul reacted:

"Joseph and others at Brown University, thank you for your bravery. I’m so, so sorry our nation has failed you."

𝑀 stated:

"So upsetting that he is only 21, yet as the TA, he had to take on the role of protecting his students when he himself is just a student, just a kid."

richard.yumang23 added:

"Brown operates around 800 surveillance cameras across its campus, and they still haven’t identified a suspect? What exactly are all those cameras doing if not helping ensure accountability and safety?"

