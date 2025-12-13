A heavy downpour disrupted the legendary Daddy Lumba’s funeral at Heroes Park, which took place at the Hereos park in the Ashanti Region

Despite the rain, some fans remained at the venue and danced in the downpour to honour the late highlife legend.

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions as mourners jubilated in the viral video UTV posted on Facebook

The late Daddy Lumba, known in private life as Charles Kwadwo Fosu's, final funeral rites on December 13, 2025, was temporarily halted due to a heavy downpour.

The second wife of Daddy Lumba, Odo Broni, and her six children left the funeral grounds when the rain intensified.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu successfully planned the late singer's funeral at the Heroes Park on December 13, 2025.

In a trending video circulating online, mourners were seen rushing to find shade under canopies as the rain poured.

Some mourners and dedicated fans of Daddy Lumba opted to stay in the rain and jam to his songs, which were played at the event.

Meanwhile, some religious people claimed that it was a blessing for it to rain during the legend's funeral.

Ghanaians react to chaos at Daddy Lumba's funeral

Some social media users have reacted to a video where Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu arrived at the late Daddy Lumba's funeral. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Emmanuel Sarpong stated:

"Esemoara ,the rain has spoil the funeral u are there liking it."

Delalifire Dels stated:

"Nyemi Nhira."

Raphael Kwabena stated:

"Ayie no aflopi paaaa oooo. No donation ......You see the powers of Akosua Serwaah."

Angela Nyarko stated:

"Rain is falling?."

Maame Danquah stated:

"Lumba paa ayie nie?. It's not about the rain but I feel it could have been bigger."

Odo Broni weeps at Daddy Lumba's funeral

The second wife of the late Daddy Lumba, popularly called Odo Broni and legally called Priscilla Fosuh, couldn't keep calm at her late husband's funeral.

The mother-of-six who performed the widowhood rites looked visibly sad at the viral event as her family consoled her,

She looked simple in a black ensemble and a matching headwrap as she held three rose flowers in a viral video.

Odo Broni shades Serwaa with her tribute

The late Daddy Lumba's second wife has got many of her fans weeping as her emotional tribute was read at his funeral.

In the video, Odo Broni's relative spoke about the undying love that the singer had with her young nurse, who allegedly moved to stay with him at the age of 16.

She highlighted how Odo Broni will cherish the love they shared and make sure their children get to know of their father's great legacy.

Nana Acheampong attends Lumba's funeral

The great friend of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosu, Nana Acheampong, was spotted at the Heroes Park to pay his last respects to the Highlife musician.

Nana Acheampong's young and beautiful wife turned heads with her stylish black ensemble and black hairstyle in a trending video.

