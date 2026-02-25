Wu-Tang Clan music group co-founder and business mogul Oliver "Power" Grant has passed away in New York

The late music executive and actor's demise was announced on social media on Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Oliver "Power" Grant's demise has evoked sad reactions from fans and famous American music industry figures

Oliver "Power" Grant, a prominent founding member of the legendary American hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, has passed away at the age of 52 in New York.

Wu-Tang Clan founding member, entrepreneur, and actor Oliver "Power" Grant passes away at 52.

Source: Instagram

Oliver "Power" Grant, who was also a prominent entrepreneur, producer, and actor, was announced dead on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, by renowned online hip-hop and alternative music website and community Okayplayer on social media.

What happened to Oliver "Power" Grant?

According to reports from multiple American entertainment news platforms, Oliver passed away on Monday, February 23, 2026.

However, the exact circumstances leading to the demise of the hip-hop music icon and Wu-Tang Clan group co-founder remain unknown.

In their announcement, Okayplayer eulogised the late Oliver for his significant contributions and legacy in the evolution of the hiphop genre throughout his affiliation with the Wu-Tang Clan.

The statement read:

"A driving force behind one of hip-hop’s most influential movements, Power helped build a global legacy rooted in independence, ownership, and culture."

"His belief in creative control and community empowerment helped shape not only a group but also a dynasty that changed music forever. His impact will live on through the culture he helped elevate and the countless lives he inspired."

They also offered their condolences to the family and loved ones of the late Oliver "Power" Grant as they grieved over his demise.

The statement read:

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and supporters. Rest in power."

Oliver's demise has evoked sadness and an outpouring of tributes from his Wu-Tang Clan associates and legendary hip-hop pioneers.

In an emotional post, Wu-Tang Clan member and Power TV series actor Method Man shared an old photo of himself with his late colleague with the caption:

"Paradise my brother, safe travels!! 💔💔🤬 #pookie #power Bruh I am not ok."

The Instagram post announcing Oliver "Power" Grant's untimely passing is below:

Who was the late Oliver "Power" Grant?

The late Oliver "Power" Grant was a founding member and executive producer of the legendary 1990s hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

As a renowned entrepreneur, he was also the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the music group's successful clothing brand, Wu-Wear.

American rapper Luci4 is reportedly found dead at the home of a friend in Los Angeles on February 22, 2026.

Source: Instagram

Oliver was also known for his exploits in the Hollywood industry, where he appeared in many high-profile movie projects, including “Belly” in 1998, “Black and White” in 1999, and the 2017 film "An Imperfect Murder.”

Oliver "Power" Grant's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Yusufyuie commented:

"Wow. Rest in power and legend! Wu-Tang forever. Literally."

Michihighlights remarked:

"God bless Power’s ascending soul. Love and compassion to all family and friends."

Brooklynsky wrote:

"Rest in power! Thank you for everything you stood behind and believed in. I always felt like if I was a member of Wu, I would have been Power."

