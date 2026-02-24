American rapper Luci4, born James Dear, was reportedly found dead at a Los Angeles home by the city's Fire Department

His manager, KaylaG, confirmed the tragedy on TikTok on February 22, 2026, hailing the 23-year-old as a leader and genius

Luci4, known for his 2021 hit BodyPartz, was signed to Atlantic Records and earned Gold certification from the RIAA in 2024

American rapper James Dear, popularly known as Luci4, has reportedly died, stirring sorrow among fans on social media.

American rapper Luci4 is reportedly found dead at the home of a friend in Los Angeles on February 22, 2026.

The 23-year-old rapper, known for his hit single BodyPartz, was reportedly found dead at a home in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

The US state's Fire Department reportedly responded to a distress call at the residence and pronounced the rapper dead at 11:40 a.m.

Luci4’s manager, KaylaG, confirmed the tragedy in a post shared to TikTok on February 22.

“I am devastated to inform you that today, James, Luci4, Axxturel has passed away. He was truly a leader, a king, a musician, and a genius.

“There’s nobody like him, and there will never be. We all loved him dearly. Rest Easy. Please allow family and friends privacy and patience during this difficult time,” she wrote.

TMZ reported that the rapper had visited a friend's house when the tragedy occurred.

He was reportedly found with his wallet empty, raising suspicion among his family that foul play was involved in his death.

The publication added that police were investigating the circumstances surrounding Luci4's passing.

The TikTok post announcing Luci4’s death is below.

Who is the late rapper Luci4?

Luci4 was an American trap rapper known for his 2021 hit BodyPartz.

According to PEOPLE, he performed in the microgenre sigilkore, a form of trap music.

He was signed to Atlantic Records and was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in 2024.

In 2025, he released an album, Vampmania 3, and had already released numerous singles in 2026 before his passing.

His signature hit, which went viral, has more than 4million views on YouTube.

The YouTube video of Luci4's BodyPartz is below.

Reactions to Luci4’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic death of trap rapper Luci4.

Erin Brooke Moss wrote:

“23, so young.”

nelson𖣂 said:

"RIP the GOAT. You would be missed for real bro. You were the only thing I listened to during 2020-2023."

munCHER3000🧟‍♀️ wrote:

"Like what is Sigilcore now without Luci4💔💔💔?"

Phil Mason said:

“I feel like some of these people are inspiring rappers, either that or I’m old. And who names themself Bodypartz?”

Popular American rapper Lil Poppa passes away at 25 on February 18, 2026.

US musician Lil Poppa passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that US hip-hop artist Lil Poppa died at the age of 25 on February 18.

Several media outlets reported the tragedy, although details about his cause of death were not yet available.

The tragedy occurred a few days after the rapper released his new single, Out of Town Bae, on February 13.

