Okyeame Kwame has expressed confidence in winning the TGMA Artiste of the Year award again

He explained that producing three hit songs from his upcoming album would land him the award he first won 2009

He added that his marketing strategy background gives him an edge in the competitive music industry

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has declared that winning the Artiste of the Year award again is within his reach.

Okyeame Kwame Eyes Another Artiste of the Year Win, Says “It’s Definitely Achievable”

Source: Instagram

In an interview on Monday, April 13, 2026, he expressed strong confidence in his ability to secure the top honour once more.

Speaking on DayBreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the award-winning musician said he is certain of victory if he executes his plans and delivers a few hit songs.

“I will definitely win Artiste of the Year again, if I execute my plans and get a few hit songs, it’s achievable,” he stated.

He explained that the path to the award is straightforward, noting that producing at least three hit songs from his upcoming album and successfully rolling out his projects this year would put him in a strong position.

Okyeame Kwame also highlighted his academic background in marketing strategy and experience in public relations as key advantages that help him position himself effectively in the music industry.

While acknowledging that he cannot fully control whether a song becomes a hit, he said he can manage other critical elements needed to remain competitive.

He added that if audiences connect with three or four of his songs, clinching the Artiste of the Year award again would be well within reach

Watch the Instagram video below:

Okyeame Kwame wants a son like Wanlov

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has disclosed that he wants his son, Sir Kwame Bota, to be like Wanlov the Kubolor.

The celebrity dad warmed hearts after he gave a detailed explanation as to why he preferred his son to have Wanlov's personality during a viral interview.

Source: YEN.com.gh