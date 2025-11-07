Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has disclosed that he wants his son Sir Kwame Bota to be like Wanlov

The celebrity dad has warmed hearts after he gave a detailed explanation during a viral interview

Some social media users have blasted the Made in Ghana hitmaker after video surfaced online

Ghanaian musician Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, has received mixed reactions after discussing his parenting style.

The 49-year-old style influencer proudly stated that he would be happy if his son adopted the personality of Wanlov.

Okyeame Kwame says he wants his son to be like Wanlov. Photo credit: @okyeamekwame.

Okyeame Kwame to raise his son like Wanlov

Okyeame Kwame went viral after praising musician Wanlov during a recent interview. The father of two described Deborah Vanessa's brother as a highly spirited and free individual who has inspired his own lifestyle.

Okyeame Kwame claims that Wanlov embodies the type of liberation and enlightenment he aspires to achieve.

"Wanlov, you are the most free human being I have ever met, and on my journey to enlightenment, I want to become like you. You are the standard. If I can raise my son like you, and especially if my daughter becomes like you, she’ll be in trouble," he joked.

Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu popularly called Wanlov flaunts his new hairstyle before his joint interview with Okyeame Kwame. Photo credit: @wanlov.

The artist added that if his children could express themselves as openly and honestly as Wanlov, he would consider himself a successful father.

"If I can raise my son to have your purity of mind and freedom of expression, then I would have succeeded. I’m really proud of you," he said.

Who is Wanlov the Kubolor

Born Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu on September 8, 1980, Wanlov the Kubolor is a Ghanaian-Romanian singer, filmmaker, and activist who is well-known for his unorthodox way of living and socially aware artwork.

He was raised in Ghana and incorporates Romanian and Ghanaian elements into his music, which combines hip-hop, afro-pop, and highlife.

In addition to being one half of the satirical duet FOKN Bois with M3NSA, the producers of the Pidgin song Coz Ov Moni, Wanlov rose to fame with his 2007 debut album Green Card.

His unusual fashion sense, which frequently involves going barefoot and wearing wraps, represents liberation and cultural rebellion.

Wanlov challenges social conventions and promotes authenticity, freedom of speech, and social awareness throughout Africa and beyond with his artistic combination of humour, satire, and innovation.

Okyeame Kwame's son gains admission to Ashesi

Okyeame Kwame couldn’t contain his excitement when his son, Sir Kwame Bota, gained admission to Ashesi University.

The celebrity couple, Okyeame Kwame and Annica, were visibly thrilled as they dropped their intelligent son off at his hostel.

In a widely shared video, their daughter, Sante Antwiwaa, was overcome with emotion as they arrived at the school.

The newest tertiary student in the family received assistance from the celebrity family in preparing for his first day at the university.

Ghanaian fashion designer Urtailorstailor outfitted the young fashionista, and Sir Kwame Bota looked handsome in a tailored outfit.

Okyeame Kwame's daughter turns 14

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ohemaa Abena Antwiwaa Nsiah-Apau, Okyeame Kwame's daughter, celebrated her 14th birthday on September 28, 2025.

For her birthday photoshoot, the young CEO of Sante's Hair and Beauty wore a stunning African print outfit. As a proud representative of the Wear Ghana campaign, she accessorised her look with gold jewelry and handcrafted beads.

