Stonebwoy's 2015 BET win marked a breakthrough moment for African music, which he discovered unexpectedly

He beat industry giants like Wizkid and Sarkodie to claim the Best International Act: Africa award

Stonebwoy reflected on media challenges, emphasising the power of authentic music in gaining global recognition

Ghanaian Dancehall star Stonebwoy has described his 2015 BET victory as one of the most organic breakthroughs in African music, revealing that he was not even aware he was nominated at the time.

Speaking about the defining moment of his career, he said he was in Nigeria shooting a music video when the BET nominations were announced.

“I remember I was in Nigeria shooting a music video when the nominations came out. I had no idea how I ended up at the BETs. We didn’t submit our music… to be very honest,” he revealed.

Stonebwoy went on to win the Best International Act: Africa category, beating heavyweights including Wizkid, Sarkodie, and AKA.

Reflecting on the aftermath, he said his momentum was affected by what he described as a “media attack” at the time, which limited the full global impact of the win.

“I think my life would have been better anyway because winning a BET at that time… is what Burna Boy represents today,” he added, suggesting that more opportunities could have followed under different circumstances.

Despite the challenges, Stonebwoy maintained that his win proved the power of authentic music, noting that strong artistry can attract global recognition without aggressive campaigns or self-submission.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh