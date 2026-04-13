A prophecy by a Ghanaian man of God, Apostle Amoako Attah, appears to be aligning with recent global developments following a two-week ceasefire announcement between the United States and Iran.

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Prophet Amoako Attah’s Prophecy About US-Iran Peace Deal Appears to Come to Pass

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The US President called for the ceasefire on April 7, 2026, with both parties reported to have agreed to the arrangement under ongoing diplomatic engagements.

This development comes days after Apostle Amoako Attah stated that it was a spiritual command from God that by April 2026, the conflict would “pause” for a period to allow stability and relief for humanity.

Speaking on Angel FM 102.9 MHz on March 31, 2026, the Apostle emphasised that global events were divinely structured to reach a temporary halt within April.

He stated:

“The world must take a proper decision that will not cause so much pain. It has been orchestrated and designed that the world has no choice but to pause in April so things will come back together, so many can rest.”

Watch the Instagram video below.

Why Donald Trump called for ceasefire

According to details reported by the BBC, the ceasefire comes more than a month after the United States and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran, and shortly after US President Donald Trump warned of severe consequences if Iran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has been mediating negotiations, confirmed early Wednesday, April 8, 2026, that the ceasefire took immediate effect.

Trump stated that the US agreed to “suspend the [Expletive] and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks” if Tehran agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route for oil and exports from the Gulf.

In a post on Truth Social, he said the decision followed the US having “already met and exceeded all military objectives.”

He also previously issued strong warnings that the US could eliminate Iran “in one night,” adding that “a whole civilisation will [Expletive] tonight,” comments that drew criticism from UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Pope Leo XIV.

Later, Trump indicated that the US would engage Iran in discussions involving tariffs and sanctions relief. He further warned that any country supplying military weapons to Iran would face immediate tariffs of 50% on all goods exported to the United States, with no exemptions.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said American forces would monitor compliance, stressing that troops would “stay put, stay ready, stay vigilant,” while remaining prepared to respond if necessary.

Iran has agreed to allow vessels through the Strait of Hormuz for a two-week period, with passage coordinated by its military authorities. The country has also issued a 10-point plan, which includes calls for the cessation of conflicts in Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen, lifting of sanctions, release of frozen assets, and compensation for reconstruction costs.

The plan also states Iran’s commitment to avoid pursuing nuclear weapons.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council added that the country’s “victory in the field would also be consolidated in political negotiations,” signalling continued engagement on diplomatic terms.

Source: YEN.com.gh