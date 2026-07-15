AFRIMMA released the full list of nominees for its 2026 awards, spotlighting Africa's top artists, producers, and DJs

Ghana bagged 21 nominations in total, with Black Sherif leading the pack with four nods across several categories

Sarkodie, DopeNation, and MOG Beatz were among the Ghanaian names recognised across multiple nominations

Organisers of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMMA) have released the nominees for the 2026 edition, with Ghanaian veterans Black Sherif, Sarkodie, DopeNation, and MOG Beatz among those recognised ahead of the ceremony.

Ghana secures 21 nominations at the 2026 AFRIMMA Awards, with Black Sherif leading the country's charge. Image credit: Black Sherif/Sarkodie.

Source: Instagram

The All Africa Music Awards is one of the continent's most prestigious music honours, recognising outstanding achievement across genres, regions, and professions within the African music industry.

The 2026 nominee list featured stars from across the continent's five regions, with Nigerian acts such as Davido, Burna Boy, Rema, Tems, and Asake dominating multiple top categories, alongside strong showings from Tanzania, South Africa, and Egypt.

Black Sherif leads AFRIMMA 2026 awards nominations

Ghana secured 21 nominations across the 2026 AFRIMMA list. Black Sherif led the pack with four nods, cementing his standing as the country's biggest AFRIMMA contender this year.

Sherif's nominations included Best Male West Africa, Best Male Rap Act, Song of the Year for "So It Goes," and Album of the Year for "Iron Boy".

Others included Moliy, who picked up two nominations for Best Female West Africa and Best Female Reggae/Dancehall, while Eno Barony and Freda Rhymz were both nominated for Best Female Rap Act.

Shatta Wale was nominated for Best Male Reggae/Dancehall, and Hadzi Vodushi joined the Best Female West Africa category.

Here's the full list of Ghana's 21 nominations from the 2026 AFRIMMA awards.

Black Sherif — Best Male West Africa Hadzi Vodushi — Best Female West Africa Moliy — Best Female West Africa Eno Barony — Best Female Rap Act Freda Rhymz — Best Female Rap Act Black Sherif — Best Male Rap Act Babs Direction — Best Video Director DJ Sly King — Best DJ Africa DJ Akua — Best African DJ USA MOG Beatz — Music Producer of the Year Incredible Zigi — Best African Dancer Dancegod Lloyd — Best African Dancer Hooliboy — Best African Dancer Shatta Wale — Best Male Reggae/Dancehall Moliy — Best Female Reggae/Dancehall DopeNation — Best African Group Black Sherif — AFRIMMA Album of the Year ("Top of The Morning Era") Moses Sumney — Best African USA Based Artist Sarkodie — AFRIMMA Timeless Impact Award Ogee The MC — Best Hypeman/MC Black Sherif — Song of the Year ("So It Goes")

AFRIMMA 2026 Awards: Notable categories

Beyond Ghana's showing, the nominee list was headlined by heavy competition in the top categories.

Artist of the Year features Asake, Fally Ipupa, Diamond Platnumz, Burna Boy, Rema, Tyla, Tems, Davido, and Bien, while Album of the Year pits Black Sherif against Omah Lay, Asake, Tyla, Burna Boy, and Davido, among others.

Song of the Year also drew a stacked field, including Davido and Omah Lay's "With You," Bien and Alikiba's "Finale," and Black Sherif's "So It Goes."

Black Sherif celebrates Argentina's comeback victory

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Black Sherif celebrated wildly after Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a dramatic comeback victory over Egypt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A video of the reigning Ghana Artiste of the Year's reaction quickly went viral, with many football and music fans sharing their excitement over the memorable moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh