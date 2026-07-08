Reigning Ghana Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, went wild for Lionel Messi after Argentina's dramatic comeback win over Egypt

Argentina scored three times in 13 remarkable minutes to complete a comeback for the ages after trailing 2-0 to Egypt in the game

A video of Black Sherif's reaction to the win has since gone viral, sparking massive reactions from football and music fans alike

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Reigning Ghana Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, went wild for Lionel Messi after Argentina's stunning comeback win over Egypt in the round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Black Sherif goes wild after Lionel Messi helped Argentina defeat Egypt in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Black Sherif/Extra Time Indonesi (Snapchat & X).

Source: Twitter

For much of the game in Atlanta, Egypt was in control, with Yasser Ibrahim giving them the lead with a header in the 15th minute.

Messi then failed to convert a penalty kick, and Egypt doubled their lead through Mostafa Ziko in the 67th minute, leaving Argentina on the brink of elimination.

But in a span of 13 remarkable minutes, Argentina scored three times, with Messi himself getting on the scoresheet before Enzo Fernandez struck a stoppage-time winner to complete one of the great World Cup comebacks and send the defending champions into the quarterfinals.

Before the round of 16 game, Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel showed his support for Messi in a TikTok video, where he celebrated the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The TikTok video of Vybz Kartel celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup is below.

Black Sherif's wild Messi reaction goes viral

Following Argentina's dramatic comeback victory over Egypt, Black Sherif could not contain his excitement in a Snapchat video story.

In the viral video, the Ghanaian musician was seen jumping up in celebration and shouting with joy after Argentina completed the remarkable comeback.

He hilariously exclaimed, "Messi beaucoup!"; a playful twist on the French phrase merci beaucoup ("thank you very much") and a light-hearted way of thanking the Argentine captain for the memorable comeback.

The X video of Black Sherif's wild celebration after Messi helped Argentina secure a dramatic comeback victory over Egypt is below.

Fans react to Black Sherif's Messi celebration

The video of Black Sherif's celebration sparked a wave of reactions online, with many fans praising the musician for his passionate support of the Argentine captain.

Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Obiaa b3didi free wrote:

"Dis video go hia for another time so make I save am"

Naana said:

"My favorite musician is also a fan of my favorite player he understands the assignment. I won in life for real"

Dede commented:

"Talents recognise Talents that's how it's suppose be"

CFC K wrote:

"See your man. He knows the Goat"

Hitter360 said:

"We plenty on this. The way I shouted"

Jay Blue commented:

"I'm on the right side of the argument"

G indicated:

"That is why he's also the goat of music"

Quophie added:

"Make he release the Balon dor track after the World Cup"

Manifest wades into the Messi-Ronaldo GOAT debate after criticising the Portuguese comments. Image credit: Manifest/Touchline (Instagram & X).

Source: Instagram

Manifest also reacts to the Messi debate

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian rapper Manifest also joined the wider football conversation, disagreeing with Cristiano Ronaldo's comments comparing Portugal's Euro 2016 win to World Cup glory.

Manifest described the comments as "egregious," sparking a heated debate online over whether a Euros title can be equated to a World Cup triumph.

Source: YEN.com.gh