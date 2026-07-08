Nigerian-American actress Ayo Edebiri has become a five-time Emmy nominee with The Bear

She was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in FX's The Bear (Season 4)

The nomination adds to her growing list of Emmy recognitions since her 2023 win for the same show

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Nigerian-American actress Ayo Edebiri has become a five-time Emmy nominee after earning another nomination at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Ayo Edebiri earns another major recognition as the Nigerian-American actress receives a 2026 Emmy nomination for her role in The Bear. Image credit: Film Updates/Chart Updates.

Source: Twitter

The nominations were announced on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in Los Angeles, with Edebiri once again recognised for her role in FX's acclaimed series The Bear.

This year, she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Season 4 of the show.

This marks Edebiri's fifth Emmy nomination in four years.

In 2025, she picked up two nominations, for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Season 3) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for the episode "Napkins."

In 2024, she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Season 2.

Her Emmy journey began in 2023, when she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the show's first season.

The X post announcing Ayo Edebiri’s Emmy nomination is shown below.

Other 2026 Emmy nominees in Edebiri's category

Edebiri will compete for the award alongside Jean Smart for Hacks, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, Lisa Kudrow for The Comeback, and Elle Fanning for Margo's Got Money Troubles at the ceremony scheduled for September 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Edebiri, born in the US to a Nigerian father from Edo State and an American mother, has often spoken about her Nigerian heritage and her ties to her roots.

AMVCA 2026 winners announced

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Uzor Arikwe and Linda Ejiofor emerged winners of Actor and Actress of the Year at the 12th edition of the AMVCA held in Lagos.

Director Kemi Adetiba's To Kill a Monkey also had a strong showing on the night, claiming Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Score.

Source: YEN.com.gh