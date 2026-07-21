GHAMRO will commence its first royalty distribution of 2026 on July 27, fulfilling a pledge to pay musicians twice annually

For the first time, every beneficiary will receive a personalised statement showing exactly which quarters generated their earnings

The total distributable amount stands at GHS1,433,571.43, with the single highest recipient set to pocket GHS121,000

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Ghana's music royalty body is set to begin paying out over GHS1.4 million to creators across the country starting July 27, 2026, in what marks a significant shift in how the organisation operates.

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) confirmed the payment window as part of its twice-yearly distribution commitment.

GHMARO CEO, Jackson Brefo, will over the distribution of over GHC1.4m to musicians in 2026. Photo source: GHAMRO

Source: UGC

What sets this cycle apart is a new level of accountability; every beneficiary will receive a personalised royalty statement detailing precisely which quarters contributed to their payment.

It is the first time the organisation has rolled out this feature, and for musicians who have long complained about opaque calculations, it represents a meaningful change.

What GHAMRO is distributing and how much

The GHS1,433,571.43 total covers several revenue categories. Background music royalties for the first and second quarters of 2026 account for GHS500,000.

Digital mechanical royalties, drawn mainly from the third and fourth quarters of 2025, contribute GHS706,149.55.

Digital performance royalties from the same period add GHS160,641.88, while live performance royalties bring in GHS66,780.

The standout figure is the single highest individual payout of GHS121,000, a number that signals what becomes possible when music usage is properly monitored and collections improve.

GHAMRO has also reported its strongest digital collections and its highest international royalty income since the organisation was founded in 2011.

The improvements in data accuracy are partly driven by technology. GHAMRO now uses WIPO Connect for repertoire management, ACRCloud for broadcast monitoring, CIS-Net for international rights data exchange, and CISAC standards for copyright administration, all tools that bring the organisation closer to the practices of leading rights bodies globally.

The challenges that still remain

Despite the progress, GHAMRO continues to operate under an unresolved licensing impasse that limits what it can collect domestically.

Businesses and broadcasters using music without valid licences reduce the pool of money available for distribution, which directly affects composers, performers, producers and publishers.

The organisation was established to replace the Copyright Society of Ghana (COSGA) and modernise the administration of Ghanaian music rights.

While the latest distribution shows that vision is gaining traction, the licensing uncertainty remains an obstacle that requires resolution from the Office of the Attorney General.

GHAMRO has also acknowledged that more work lies ahead in educating creators about how royalties are calculated, how to register music correctly, and the importance of accurate metadata.

Strengthening digital self-service tools and speeding up dispute resolution are also priorities if the organisation is to build deeper trust with the creative community.

The July 27 distribution, with its record figures and new transparency measures, offers a clear signal that the organisation is moving in a more accountable direction.

Whether that momentum translates into a permanently overhauled royalty system will depend on how quickly the licensing challenges are resolved and how consistently GHAMRO maintains its commitment to openness beyond payment season.

Source: YEN.com.gh