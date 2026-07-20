Prominent corporate leader Lord Ibrahim Sani formally declared his independent candidacy for Ghana's 2028 presidential election

Sani unveiled the Rising Generation Movement during a digital broadcast on Thursday, July 16, 2026, targeting youth mobilisation

The RGM is set to begin nationwide tours to register members ahead of the 2028 polls, with a focus on jobs and economic growth

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Prominent corporate leader Lord Ibrahim Sani has officially entered Ghana's 2028 presidential race as an independent candidate, announcing the formation of the Rising Generation Movement (RGM) during a digital broadcast on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

The movement was presented as a direct response to what Sani described as widespread disillusionment with the existing political order, with Ghanaians, particularly young people, seeking tangible progress rather than unfulfilled campaign promises.

Lord Ibrahim Sani, a renowned Ghanaian businessman declares his presidential bid for the 2028 elections. Photo credit: Lord Ibrahim Sani.

Source: Facebook

Rising Generation Movement's core agenda

Sani argued that Ghana's development cannot continue to be held hostage by partisan divisions, and that the country requires leaders who are genuinely committed to public service.

In a report sighted on GhanaWeb, Lord Sani outlined job creation, entrepreneurship, education, technology, and economic transformation as the central pillars of the RGM's agenda.

"The Rising Generation Movement is a call to action for young people and all Ghanaians who believe our country deserves a new direction founded on integrity, opportunity and inclusive growth," he said.

Defending his choice to contest outside the framework of established political parties, Sani maintained that national progress must be driven by competence and accountability rather than party loyalty.

RGM plans nationwide expansion

With the 2028 general election still more than two years away, the Rising Generation Movement is already laying groundwork for a national rollout.

The RGM intends to embark on countrywide tours aimed at recruiting members and consolidating its presence across the country ahead of the polls.

The announcement signals an early and organised effort to build a political base independent of Ghana's two dominant parties, positioning Sani as part of a growing wave of independent voices seeking to challenge the traditional duopoly in Ghanaian politics.

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Agric Minister declares presidential ambition

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, had expressed his readiness to enter the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership race ahead of the 2028 general election, provided the party’s rank and file consider him the ideal candidate.

He said his political journey is driven by a commitment to public service and a belief in solving national problems wherever he is assigned.

Eric Opoku insisted that his priority in his political career is leaving a positive legacy.

Source: YEN.com.gh