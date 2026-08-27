Malian music legend Salif Keïta withdrew from the Macufe festival in Free State province, citing xenophobic violence against African migrants

More than 160,000 people have left South Africa on voluntary repatriation schemes since May, including the first 173 Tanzanians who arrived home this week

Anti-migrant group March and March has announced a second wave of nationwide protests scheduled for 30 September

Legendary Malian musician Salif Keïta has pulled out of next month's Macufe festival in Free State province, South Africa, citing what he described as xenophobic violence targeting African migrants living in the country.

In a public statement explaining his decision, the 77-year-old singer, widely referred to as the "Golden Voice of Africa", said he could not "ignore the reports of xenophobic violence against our African brothers and sisters."

Malian music legend Salif Keïta withdraws from the Macufe festival. Credit: Mehmet Kaman

Source: Getty Images

He added: "When I see migrants attacked, I do not see 'politics'. I see people looking for work, safety, and dignity."

Keïta, a pioneer who helped bring African music to global audiences over a 50-year career, stressed that his withdrawal was "a rejection of hate" rather than of South Africans themselves, and left open the possibility of returning to perform in the country in the future.

The Free State's culture department said it "regrets the decision taken by the renowned musician," while underlining that the Macufe festival exists as a celebration of African unity.

Repatriations Continue as Protests Grow

BBC reported that Keïta's announcement coincided with the arrival in Dar es Salaam of the first group of 173 Tanzanians repatriated from South Africa under a voluntary return programme.

Several of those aboard the flight from Durban, a city that has experienced some of the most significant protests, said they had endured intimidation and hardship before deciding to leave.

Abdul Idi, who moved to South Africa in 2006 seeking better prospects, said he was relieved to have returned safely.

"Foreigners are not wanted there," he told journalists upon landing on Wednesday night. Rashid Ramadhan, 53, said he had spent 30 years in the country before being forced out of his accommodation in Durban, leaving him and others without shelter or work for two months.

According to a count by AFP, more than 160,000 people have departed South Africa through similar repatriation schemes since May, with Malawians, Zimbabweans, Zambians, Ghanaians and Nigerians among those who have returned home.

The anti-migrant group March and March, which has been driving the push to remove undocumented migrants, has announced a second round of nationwide demonstrations on 30 September — a date it has also set as an unofficial deadline for undocumented migrants to leave.

The group says the September action will be larger and better organised than its previous protests on 30 June, which were accompanied by violence in several areas.

South Africa remains the continent's wealthiest economy and has long drawn migrants from across Africa in search of employment and stability. The government has said individuals who have taken matters into their own hands during the unrest have faced arrest, but illegal immigration has become a deeply divisive political issue, with some protesters arguing undocumented migrants strain public services and contribute to crime.

Those who have left often require assistance on arrival, having abandoned jobs, businesses and most of their belongings before departing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh