Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei publicly criticised the Ghana Police Service on X on Thursday, September 17, 2026, over its handling of the Ghana Jollof saga

The Police Service declared Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, believed to be behind the Ghana Jollof TikTok account, wanted for allegedly inciting violence

Osei accused the Police Service of selective enforcement, questioning why similar action was not taken against an individual he alleged had insulted prominent figures and chiefs

Ghanaian actor and New Patriotic Party supporter Prince David Osei has publicly challenged the Ghana Police Service over what he described as inconsistent application of the law in its pursuit of individuals linked to the anonymous TikTok account known as "Ghana Jollof".

Actor and NPP supporter Prince David Osei criticises the Police Service over the Ghana Jollof crackdown. Image credit: Ghana Police Service, Prince David Osei

Source: Facebook

Writing on X on Thursday, September 17, 2026, Prince David Osei questioned why authorities had moved swiftly against those connected to the account while, in his view, failing to take comparable action in other cases involving alleged insults directed at prominent public figures.

Police Service's crackdown on Ghana Jollof

The Police Service recently declared 40-year-old Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, believed to be the person operating the Ghana Jollof account, as a wanted individual in connection with an alleged case of inciting violence.

Investigators indicated that Kodua may currently be residing in the United Kingdom and appealed to members of the public for information that could help locate her.

Separately, Salomey Awity Bafoh, a senior nursing officer from Techiman, was arrested and subsequently remanded.

According to an amended charge sheet, Bafoh allegedly served as a liaison for Kodua and recruited others to help circulate videos associated with the Ghana Jollof account across social media platforms.

She faces a charge of abetment of crime, specifically the publication of false news, and has been remanded for two weeks while investigations continue.

David Osei calls for fair law enforcement

The actor's criticism centred on what he portrayed as selective enforcement.

He referenced past incidents in which an unnamed individual, widely understood to be Kevin Taylor, allegedly made offensive remarks about traditional rulers, former presidents, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his family, and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Osei questioned why no similar legal action had been pursued against that individual, adding that the person had allegedly received police protection during a previous visit to Ghana.

Osei was careful to state that he does not condone insults or disrespectful conduct.

His position, as expressed in the post, was that the law must be applied uniformly regardless of the political context surrounding any given case.

He also raised the issue of freedom of expression, arguing that Ghanaians should retain the constitutional right to speak freely within the boundaries the law permits.

Osei closed his post with a direct appeal to the Ghana Police Service to operate with professionalism and impartiality, warning that any perception of the institution being deployed against citizens for political reasons would undermine public trust.

He stressed that accountability must extend to every institution, including the Police Service itself.

The X post by Prince David Osei is below.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor reacts to Ghana Jollof crackdown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s criticism of the Ghana Police Service over its public wanted notice for TikToker Ghana Jollof.

The notice identifies Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, 40, as a suspect allegedly hiding in the United Kingdom.

The controversy intensified after police arrested a nurse believed to be linked to Ghana Jollof and remanded her in custody.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh