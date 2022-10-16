Videos of a plush wedding between Ghanaian bride, Bettina, and her Nigerian husband are circulating online

The bride, Bettina was seen in a video leading the praises and worship session during her big day while the choristers backed her

Bettina wore an elegant wedding gown with an extremely long train for her beautiful ceremony in Accra, Ghana

Ghanaian bride, Bettina Degenu-Oyeleye surprised wedding guests, congregation, and family members with emotional ministration on her wedding day.

She was seen leading the worship and praise session at one of the popular non-denominational churches in Ghana in a video circulating online.

Bettina was dressed in one of the most beautiful gowns we have seen so far in the last quarter of the year. She wore the traditional wedding gown style with extraordinary details. She styled her looks with a silver tiara that matched her jewelry.

Ghanaian bride, Bettina Degenu-Oyeleye looked elegant in her beautiful wedding gown. @praises_gallery. @Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the first video, the groom looked over the camera from the videography to document the bliss memories at their wedding. Some onlookers expressed their joy at the power couple managing affairs at their wedding.

In the second video, some members of the congregation who were touched by her powerful ministration gifted her with various Ghanaian currencies as she hit high musical notes.

After the recital of the marital vows, the couple, Mr. and Mrs. Degenu-Oyeleye were warmly welcomed at their reception at a popular event center in Tesano.

The Ghanaian bride, Bettina in the company of her bridesmaids was seen jamming to a popular song by Nigeria's Ayra Starr, Crayon and Mavins titled Overloading. She showed off impressive dance moves as her Nigerian husband watched with excitement and joy.

The bridal team was not left in the fun, as they entertained the guests and prayerful newlyweds with their stunning duets.

