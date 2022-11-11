A stunning no make-up video of Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has surfaced online

The eloquent media personality looked totally unrecognisable in the no filter video that has got social media users debating

Deloris Frimpong Manso is among the respected television presenters of her time who has a unique way to questioning her guests on the Delay show

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has left her fans awestruck with her no-makeup video.

The multiple award-winning television presenter has been hosting the most-talked-about entertainment show for over fifteen years always making headlines after the program.

The forty-year-old radio show host has a busy schedule yet she is often on all social media platforms engaging with her fans.

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso looks beautiful without makeup

A video of the gorgeous women's advocate has surfaced online in which a team of talented makeup artists and hair stylists were dressing her up either for the Delay show or attending an event.

In the post by blogger Sarpcess gh, some Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Delay's makeup free video.

NanakuaAbrafi Nkyereho Hemaa

With filter mpo niieee. Let's talk about natural as she says.

Acheampong Akwasi

Guess she wish to have a fair skin because all her pictures look different from a real dark skin.

Nana Akyiaa Amponsah

She is still the same.i don't sh3da see any difference.If you want people to troll her,me I won't wae

Empress Samira Ali

Then no filter. Bring the real face without filter

In the video, the makeup artist applied a primer on Deloris Frimpong Manso's smooth and blemish free face. The hair stylist who looked stunning in a white dress was busily fixing her lustrous hair as seen in most of her videos and pictures.

Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly called Delay has interviewed almost all the top celebrities and some of the upcoming stars on her show.

