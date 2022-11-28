The first runner-up of Miss Golden Stool 2022 Abigail Duodu collapsed on the stage after the winner was announced

Miss Golden Stool seeks to portray the rich culture and traditions of the Ashanti Region through pageantry

Former Ghana's Most Beautiful 2011 winner, Akua GMB is the founder and chief executive officer of the pageant

The finale for the Miss Golden Stool pageant was held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Accra International Conference Center.

The first runner-up, Abigail Duodu collapsed on the stage after the master of ceremony announced the winner.

In a video shared by @slayis_everywhere, Abigail who looked stunning in her African print gown was holding a cheque of five thousand Ghana cedis as the prize while sobbing.

Family members, friends, and supporters were seen shouting and instructing to boycott the event after allegedly being cheated. Abigail collapsed and the organizers rushed to give her first aid.

Social media users have commented on the trending video which captures the sad incident at the Miss Golden Stool finale

Former beauty queen, Miss Excellence 2021 Abrewanana Akosua Adiepena emerged as the winner of the fourth edition of the pageant. Abrewenana represented Mim in the Ahafo Region of Ghana.

Meanwhile, supporters of Abrewanana including Ghana's Most Beautiful beauty queen Amoani have commented on her post

The chief executive officer and founder of Miss Golden Stool Sally Akua Amoakowaa are yet to comment on the trending video.

