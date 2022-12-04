Anita Sefa Boakye, the daughter of Anita Hotel, has wowed social media users with her elegant no makeup and pregnancy photos

The rich woman has an impeccable pregnancy wardrobe, as seen on her social media pages

Anita Sefa Boakye and Barima Osei Mensah celebrated their first wedding anniversary on November 8, 2022

Ghanaian businesswoman and mom-to-be Anita Sefa Boakye has shared her glowing pregnancy photos online with her spotless face and skin.

The expectant mother released the beautiful photos on her Instagram to celebrate her birthday. She glowed in a white turtleneck ensemble while sitting in a stylish single furniture chair.

She gave us impeccable hairstyle goals with her braids styled with a stylish white hairband. She completed her looks with gold drop earrings for the baby gender announcement shoot.

Anita Sefa Boakye shares gorgeous pregnancy photos. source: @anitasefaadinkra

Anita Sefa Boakye and her wealthy husband, Barima Osei Mensah, celebrated their first wedding anniversary on November 8, 2022.

Barima Osei Mensah is the chief executive officer of Adinkra Pie, one of the most successful pastry companies in Ghana, with many street vendors in Kumasi and Accra.

The star-studded royal wedding that lasted for over a week can be described as one of the most luxurious weddings we have seen in the last three years.

Pregnant Anita Sefa Boakye slays in a gorgeous lace dress

Anita Sefa Boakye has an impressive pregnancy wardrobe. The rich personality with an exquisite fashion sense dazzled in a white lace gown by top fashion designer Pistis Gh. She wore a distinctively elegant fascinator by Hatbox and makeup by Mz Lawson, a Ghanaian professional makeup artist, and lecturer.

