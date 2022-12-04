The beautiful host of United Showbiz Nana Ama McBrown has taken over her seat after the short break with more elegance and style

The famous actress and television host Felicity Ama Agyeman is among the top style icons in Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown has been nominated for YEN entertainment awards in the category of Most Fashionable Celebrity of the year (Female)

Ghanaian actress and host of the United Showbiz entertainment review program Nana Ama McBrown left viewers and fashion lovers stunned with her new hairstyle.

The top style influencer's hairstyle game is unmatched. Since Nana Ama Mcbrown started hosting the show, the eloquent and gorgeous screen goddess has never repeated her looks.

She has a team of stylists who brainstorm to find the perfect outfit, hairstyle, shoes, and even accessories to match every look.

AFRIYAH, one of the costumiers for the Ghana production of The Woman King Hollywood movie was her first stylist for season one of the United Showbiz show.

On Saturday, December 3, 2022, Nana Ama McBrown took over the hot seat from seasonal television host Abeiku Aggrey Santana looking effortlessly chic and classy in an all-red suit after her short break from the show.

Nana Ama McBrown wore a turtleneck buttoned long jacket with matching trousers. She wore beautiful gold jewelry, including anklets on both legs to match her stunning look.

The forty-five-year-old mother-of-one looked breathtaking in a short hairstyle and subtle makeup to complete her look.

Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly known as Nana Ama McBrown, styled her look with red high heels that brightened her feet.

