Some outstanding Ghanaian actresses have been nominated for the first edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards

These female celebrities were selected based on their unique fashion sense under the year of review

Top screen goddess Jackie Appiah is among the female celebrities in the category of Most stylish female celeb

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

2022 has been a good year for celebrities and rising style influencers to learn and unlearn new fashion trends.

From January to November, these style icons have constantly reminded us that they are trendsetters as they flaunt their expensive luxury brands and exquisite styles at red-carpet events and other star-studded events.

Jackie Appiah, Nana Ama McBrown, and Selly Galley dazzle in stunning gowns. @jackieappiah @iamamamcbrown @sellygalley Source: @Instagram

Source: Instagram

Here are the nominees for YEN Entertainment Awards Most Stylish Female Celeb.

1. Jackie Appiah is the queen of luxury

Since the beginning of her career, Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah made it known to her fans that fashion is part of her personality. She always played roles that required her to look classy and well-dressed in designer outfits.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jackie Appiah has continued that live the perfect-picture lifestyle as she flaunts her expensive designer bags and shoes on Instagram.

2. Nana Ama Mcbrown trends on social media with her colorful outfits

Nana Ama McBrown has made a name for herself as one of the greatest female actresses to emerge from Kumawood.

Staying true to her roots, she hosts an entertainment show in Twi where she showcases her endless collection of styles.

Nana Ama McBrown has broken all fashion barriers to become a style influencer that people look up to for style inspiration.

3. Nana Akua Addo always makes headlines at fashion or style award shows

Nana Akua Addo is a fashion strategist who anticipates and plans months and years ahead as she attends every event.

This gives her ample time to make a grand entry and more important trends on social media even before the event kickstarts. In the end, she gets all the glory and accolades for her efforts geared toward promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

4. Selly Galley is very selective about the kinds of events with her bold and risky fashion sense

Actress and television host Selly Galley should consider a career in costuming or stylish. She has the rare ability to dress to suit her great personality and also announces to onlookers that she has all it takes to rule the fashion world.

She is one of the few style icons who loves working with budding fashion designers to nurture their talent and promote their creativity.

5. Zynnell Zuh is always very intentional about her red carpet looks

We were not surprised when Ghanaian actress Zynnell launched her fashion brand. She lives and breathes fashion. Fashion plays a key role in her life and personality and she has done a great job of always keeping up with the wow factor to date.

Saahene Osei, Sharaf Mahama, Aaron Adatsi, And Other Young And Rich Fashionable Male Stars

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Aaron Adatsi, Sharaf Mahama, and the other male celebrities on this list who have incredibly stylish senses of dressing.

At star-studded gatherings, these young, wealthy, and gorgeous men consistently attract attention with their appearance.

Sadly, guys frequently find it difficult to develop a unique fashion style that they can claim as their own.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh