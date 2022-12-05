Ghanaian actress and style icon Jackie Appiah has caused a stir with her breathtaking birthday photos

The top style influencer, together with her glam team, experimented with new styles, and it seems to be working after the great reviews

Jackie Appiah and her management team are in the Ashanti Region of Ghana to embark on philanthropic projects

Canadian-Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is a year older today, December 5, 2022. The style icon and one of her long-time stylists, Kevin Vincent, have won Africa's attention with her stunning looks.

Jackie Appiah is one of the extraordinary Ghanaian actresses who is highly recognized outside the borders of this country.

From January to November, the wealthy style influencer has given fashion lovers more style goals and tips than any other female celebrity. She switched from wearing designer brands to stylish looks by Ghanaian fashion designers.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks stunning in new photos. source: @jackieappiah

Jackie Appiah has had a successful year in terms of brand ambassadorial deals, always repping in elegant ensembles while promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry with her unquestionable looks.

She looked regal in a see-through, flaunting her cleavage for her birthday photoshoot. The thigh-high dress also features thigh-high as she poses beautifully for the photos.

Epiphani Official designer, met our high fashion expectations with his creativity and finishing. The corseted gown was embellished with different lace patterns and beads to create unique patterns.

Jackie Appiah wore one of the most glamorous hairstyles that perfectly matched her complete look. Jackie Appiah's makeup looks are always on point, and we love the little additions by the makeup artist. She wore a beautiful earring and a gold bracelet to complete her look.

Jackie Appiah celebrates her birthday with a white shirt dress

Screen goddess, Jackie Appiah has ushered us into the Christmas mood with this white dress style inspiration. She looked absolutely gorgeous in her flawless makeup, lustrous hairstyle, and white stunning dress.

