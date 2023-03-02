Ghanaian television and radio show host Ohemaa Acheampomaa has impressed fashion lovers with her custom-made birthday gowns

The beautiful and eloquent entertainment news anchor shows off her flawless skin in dazzling outfits

The style influencer is among the well-dressed female presenters at Onua FM, with lots of followers on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Ohemaa Acheampomaa is a year older today, March 2, 2023. The fair-skinned television presenter flaunted her cleavage in a floor-length gown for her birthday photoshoot.

The black dress was beautifully designed with black lining from the bust to the thighs to avoid showing too much skin.

Ohemaa Acheampomaa looked charming in a voluminous frontal hairstyle to match her look. The gorgeous celebrity wore drop earrings and heavy makeup that complimented her look.

The fashionista impressed her 20 0000 followers with her pedicure and manicure as she posed to flaunt her expensive ring.

Media personality Ohemaa Acheampomaa slays in a red thigh-high gown

The style influencer looked breathtaking in an off-shoulder floor-sweeping red dress for her birthday shoot.

Ohemaa Acheampomaa wore fabulous earrings and black strappy high heels to match this look.

Social media reactson Ohemaa Acheampomaa's birthday photos

ajpoundz_gh

HAPPPPPPPPPPPPPY BIRTHDAY SWEETIE ❤ ♥ ENJOY YOUR DAY TO THE FULLEST BABES

ayisha_yakubuu

Happy birthday sweetie

adepagh_celeb

Happy birthday menua God bless you and longlive may the good Lord shower all his blessings on u dear enjoy your day love u bunch

estherdarkowaa

Happy birthday to my sis from another mother. I am so proud of the woman you have become. Soar high sis

priscapweedygalswag

Blessed birthday sweetheart

__ekuadiana__

Happy birthday Queen age in Grace

pineapplecosmetics_gh

Happy birthday to our beautiful girl Ohemaa. We love you yo bits. Enjoy your day . ❤️

