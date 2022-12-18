Archbishop Duncan William's Daughter Elsie Dazzles In Stunning Gown To Perform In the Presence Of Dad And Fans
- Ghanaian musician Elsie Otto was one of the best-dressed female stars at a live concert that took place on Saturday night
- The daughter of Archbishop Duncan Williams, who has soul touching voice, stunned music lovers with her glittering tight gown
- Some members of the Duncan Williams family were present to support the talented musician as she hosted her first live concert
Ghanaian music Elsie Otto made her first public debut at the 2022 Rhythms On Da Runway in a breathtaking suit when she performed with Shatta Wale.
The talented musician and daughter of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams Elsie thrilled patrons and music with a live concert on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
The gorgeous female star never disappoints with her wardrobe choices for public events. She left fashion lovers stunned with her elegant gown for the star-studded event.
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Elsie wore an off-shoulder lace embroidery floor-sweeping gown. The v-shape necklace flaunted her cleavage. The designer used tiny beads to create unique patterns that matched the carefully arranged lace designs.
The makeup artist did an impressive job choosing the proper makeup foundation to match her skin. She wore an oversized loop earring while flaunting her expensive wedding bands in the beautiful photos she took with her father.
Archbishop Duncan Williams looked ethereal in a blue ensemble styled with white tailored trousers as he stepped out to support her daughter.
Some social media users have commented on Elise Otto's stunning dress
dageastwood
Such an Anointed n powerful voice.Such a great talent
mr.blackdiamond1
Waoow. You have a beautiful voice . keep it up
abigyamfuaa
Eii beauty ended in tears . She can’t even walk properly
make.keskinen
Efia Odo steals show as she flaunts legs and abs in crochet bralette and mini skirt, video causes massive stir
Her voice is really good and her dress is nice but difficult to walk..
stonebwoy_ba_baa
Dress is nyc but quite tight Bcs he cant move properly
naan_a1985
As3 robocop,adzenn?? Nice voice tho
agyemanattahpoku
Beautiful ❤️
danie_lla6682
Wow beautiful
iam_jenicole
They should have sliced the back of the dress
Shatta Wale Performs With Duncan Williams' 1st Daughter Elsie Duncan Williams; Folks Awed
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Elsie Duncan Williams, the first daughter of the renowned pastor Duncan Williams's amazing performance at Rhythms On Da runway.
She collaborated with Dancehall king Shatta and performed one of his hit songs Bullet Proof at the 10th iteration of Rhythms On Da Runway.
People's comments on the video on social media were amusing, and many expressed their admiration for the performance.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh