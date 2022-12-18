Ghanaian musician Elsie Otto was one of the best-dressed female stars at a live concert that took place on Saturday night

The daughter of Archbishop Duncan Williams, who has soul touching voice, stunned music lovers with her glittering tight gown

Some members of the Duncan Williams family were present to support the talented musician as she hosted her first live concert

Ghanaian music Elsie Otto made her first public debut at the 2022 Rhythms On Da Runway in a breathtaking suit when she performed with Shatta Wale.

The talented musician and daughter of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams Elsie thrilled patrons and music with a live concert on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

The gorgeous female star never disappoints with her wardrobe choices for public events. She left fashion lovers stunned with her elegant gown for the star-studded event.

Ghanaian musician Elsie Otto (Duncan Williams) looks gorgeous in a lace gown. source: @ronnieis_everywhere

Source: Instagram

Elsie wore an off-shoulder lace embroidery floor-sweeping gown. The v-shape necklace flaunted her cleavage. The designer used tiny beads to create unique patterns that matched the carefully arranged lace designs.

The makeup artist did an impressive job choosing the proper makeup foundation to match her skin. She wore an oversized loop earring while flaunting her expensive wedding bands in the beautiful photos she took with her father.

Archbishop Duncan Williams looked ethereal in a blue ensemble styled with white tailored trousers as he stepped out to support her daughter.

Some social media users have commented on Elise Otto's stunning dress

dageastwood

Such an Anointed n powerful voice.Such a great talent

mr.blackdiamond1

Waoow. You have a beautiful voice . keep it up

abigyamfuaa

Eii beauty ended in tears . She can’t even walk properly

make.keskinen

Her voice is really good and her dress is nice but difficult to walk..

stonebwoy_ba_baa

Dress is nyc but quite tight Bcs he cant move properly

naan_a1985

As3 robocop,adzenn?? Nice voice tho

agyemanattahpoku

Beautiful ❤️

danie_lla6682

Wow beautiful

iam_jenicole

They should have sliced the back of the dress

