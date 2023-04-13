Onua FM Presenter Felicia Osei Impresses Ghanaian With Her Impeccable Fashion Sense As Interviews Osebo
- Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei looked fabulous in stunning outfits as she hosted fashionista Osebo on her mid-morning show
- The TikTok star and the style icon Osebo rocked matching denim outfits and elegant designer shoes
- Felicia Osei is one of the talented media personalities at General Media who loves to step out in African print dresses
Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei has shared a beautiful photo of Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Richard Brown popularly called Osebo, The Zara Man, on Instagram.
The Onua FM radio host Felicia Osei looked sporty in a colourful top and denim jeans while rocking a long African braids hairstyle.
Ghanaian fashionista Osebo, The Zara Man, donned a double G tee shirt, denim jacket and jeans for the much-anticipated interview.
The boutique owner looked dapper as he completed his look with a trendy men's hat and red clutch.
Felicia Osei poses with Ajagurajah
The fast-rising media personality Felicia Osei looked gorgeous in an African print dress and shiny flat shoes as she posed with Ajagurajah.
Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah, is a leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, popularly known as Ajagurajah Movement in Ghana.
Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's Instagram post;
YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below;
@maimi07___
Fashion is a calculation
@boateng_maame
I really enjoyed Osebo today.
@mrhood4real
Your style with Osebo b perfect
@peniel_bruce_baiden_official
Feli u for continue dey gym na woy3 kese dodo
@kwadwontow1
Where is AKWAXI, abeg come see your girlfriend two men take her out
Watch Osebo's emotional interview with Felicia Osei below:
