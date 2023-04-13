Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei looked fabulous in stunning outfits as she hosted fashionista Osebo on her mid-morning show

The TikTok star and the style icon Osebo rocked matching denim outfits and elegant designer shoes

Felicia Osei is one of the talented media personalities at General Media who loves to step out in African print dresses

Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei has shared a beautiful photo of Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Richard Brown popularly called Osebo, The Zara Man, on Instagram.

Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei, Osebo and Ajagurajah look classy in this collage. Source: @osei_felicia

Source: Instagram

The Onua FM radio host Felicia Osei looked sporty in a colourful top and denim jeans while rocking a long African braids hairstyle.

Ghanaian fashionista Osebo, The Zara Man, donned a double G tee shirt, denim jacket and jeans for the much-anticipated interview.

The boutique owner looked dapper as he completed his look with a trendy men's hat and red clutch.

Felicia Osei poses with Ajagurajah

The fast-rising media personality Felicia Osei looked gorgeous in an African print dress and shiny flat shoes as she posed with Ajagurajah.

Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, aka Ajagurajah, is a leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, popularly known as Ajagurajah Movement in Ghana.

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei's Instagram post;

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below;

@maimi07___

Fashion is a calculation

@boateng_maame

I really enjoyed Osebo today.

@mrhood4real

Your style with Osebo b perfect

@peniel_bruce_baiden_official

Feli u for continue dey gym na woy3 kese dodo

@kwadwontow1

Where is AKWAXI, abeg come see your girlfriend two men take her out

Watch Osebo's emotional interview with Felicia Osei below:

