Ghanaian Social Media Strategist for YEN.com.gh Roland Delali Gbesorgbor is among the well-dressed young style enthusiasts in the industry

Roland loves to look casual and trendy to work rocking his stylish tee shirts and designer sneakers

The gym enthusiast is always spotted hanging out with award-winning celebrities including Stonebwoy, Black Sheriff, and Dope Nation

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social Media Manager of YEN.com.gh and influencer marketing specialist Roland Delali Gbesorgbor is on our style radar for this week.

The creative genius has worked with top brands in Ghana managing their social media pages and brand communication.

Ghanaian actor James Gardiner and Social Media Manager for YEN.com.gh Roland Gbesorgbor. source: @yencomghnews

Source: Instagram

The fun-loving and good-looking University of Ghana graduate in an exclusive interview with the YEN.com.gh fashion editor talked about fashion and the inspiration behind his stylish looks.

Most people have the notion that men’s fashion trends are limited but real style influencers have top and rising fashion designers at their disposal to choose from.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Male fashion enthusiasts like Roland are always on the alert to culling through social media pages for new shops and brands to invest in.

Talking about my fashion sense lets me clear the air. I'm not a fashionista. I think I wake up, look through my wardrobe and put things together and magic happens. I just stand out to be different based on the brands, quality, and color combinations.

It's important that you look good and presentable each time you step out. And appearance is key. So no matter your hairstyle, you have to come out clean. That's how people see you and judge you in our space so for me, appearance is very important to me.

Roland talks about his monthly budget allocated for clothes

Most young men between the ages of twenty-five to thirty years are fixated on buying video games, the latest phone models, or spending on their girlfriends but Ronald popularly called Dela prioritizes his looks above any electronic gadget or romantic affair.

On average, I should say I spend between GH₵500 to GH₵1000 monthly to update my wardrobe. However, most of the things I wear on camera are given to me by my godfather, Santokh Singh.

He is a fashion icon and a trendsetter. But trust me, a lot of the things I put on, he gives them to me. Every morning before work, I look through my collection and start pairing them together and choose what styles and colors will brighten my day.

I can wear this for the whole week. I can change the top and repeat trousers for the whole week. Don't doubt me, I can change the top and sneakers and still look classy.

Social media Manager reveals his favorite and most expensive fashion accessory

Unlike jewelry, watches are aesthetic and very useful fashion accessories. The creative genius revealed that one of his priceless possessions to date was gifted to him by one of the astute media personalities in Ghana.

My watch is my most expensive accessory and it was given to me by my godfather, Santokh. That was when I was graduating from Legon.

My graduation apparel was also a gift from him. It was a custom-made suit by Ghanaian designer Senyo and it was so spectacular. The suit was so gorgeous and I looked outstanding among my mates on that day. I think that was the most expensive thing that I had.

The Legon graduate spends over GH₵300 monthly on hair styling

For some men, looking good is as important as maintaining their car in good condition. Roland falls within this category of style influencers who spend time fidgeting with their phones to look for trendy hairstyles.

Occasionally, he brainstorms new styles with his hairstyle to change his look. He delves into the story behind his rasta hairstyle.

My hairstyle? I think way back in Legon, I wanted to look extraordinary. I wanted a brand for myself. So that when I'm in the midst of people, they can recognize me and say this is Dela.

So for me, I was like, "Charlie, my hair is already curly and I have this rasta thing already and this would look good on me. I didn't want to change it but I went to a stylist Daniella and she said, Dela, can we do something with your hair? You could look good. I said, OK. Let's try it.

So now, every now and then, I'll be changing my hairstyle because I think it makes me look good and come out different. I change my hairstyle every week, it depends on the hairstyle. Let's say this one, I'll change it every two weeks. This one is 150gh because it's just my hair, natural hair.

The fashion enthusiast lists his favorite men's brands in Ghana

The Ghanaian fashion industry has skyrocketed over the past three years with the introduction of the beyond the return and year of return initiatives. Creative designs by top Ghanaian fashion designers are seen in Hollywood movies and various international red carpet events.

I think Abrantie The Gentleman is doing exceptionally well with his school and the styling of celebrities. He keeps breaking his own records at each fashion show with unique designs that are very wearable.

When it comes to quality men’s footwear, I think Chase shoes are trying their best to stand out with its designs and branding. In my line of work, I am always online so if I can storm on their page, I check them out and if they meet my personal style, I save them for later.

Ernest the tailor popularly called a celebrity tailor has made a few clothes for me and I receive great compliments each time I wear them.

YEN.com.gh shares five photos of Roland Gbesorgbor with some top celebrities in Ghana.

Jackie Appiah and Roland look stylish in this photo

The YEN ambassador presented a plaque to Jackie Appiah for winning the 2022 Best Actress of the year at the maiden edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards.

Jackie Appiah looked regal in an African print dress, yellow designer bag, and lustrous hairstyle. Delali looked dapper in an all-black outfit and impressive hairstyle.

Black Sheriff and Roland rock stunning cargo pants

The handsome-looking young men wowed us with their looks. The award-winning musician Black Sheriff gave us one of his retro looks. Roland wore a round-neck tee shirt and colorful trousers and sneakers.

Stonebwoy and Roland hang out together

The BET Award winner Stonebwoy was spotted in a classy outfit while receiving his plaque from YEN.com.gh's Roland. He wore a black designer tee shirt and black jeans.

Roland looked dashing in a colorful tie and dye-inspired shirt and cargo pants. He looked handsome in his new hairstyle.

Diana Hamilton looks splendid in a lace dress

The award-winning gospel musician Diana Hamilton looked elegant in a puff sleeve turtleneck dress for the launch of her awake experience concert.

The influencer marketing strategist wore an all-black outfit styled with a gold watch and diamond earrings.

Nana Ama McBrown looks stunning in an African print dress

Fashion enthusiast Roland was photographed with Ghanaian actress and style icon Nana Ama McBrown. He looked dapper in a black tee shirt and stylish trousers for this photoshoot.

Nana Ama McBrown wore an African print and lace dress to shoot the McBrown kitchen shoot.

Black Sherif: Ghanaian Musician Steps Up His Fashion Game As He Performs In Red Suit At Mozama Disco Concert

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning rapper Black Sherif breaking into the Ghanaian music scene with his distinct rapping abilities and sophisticated sense of style.

The majority of fashion enthusiasts consider Black Sherif, also known as Blacko, as a forward-thinking individual with suave vintage looks.

On December 21, 2022, the twenty-year-old rapper performed at La Palm Royal beach in Ghana for the first time under the name Mozama Disco concert.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh