Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie has shared beautiful family photos to announce the birth of his new baby girl

The fashionable male celebrity, his baby mama and adorable kids wore matching outfits for the photoshoot

Ghanaian entrepreneur and new celebrity mother Hajara Ekoh looked stunning a few weeks after delivery

Ghanaian fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie and his partner welcomed their second child. The fashionable male celebrity broke the news on social media with beautiful family photos.

Elikem's baby mama Hajara Nsoh looked gorgeous in a two-piece outfit while showing off her post-pregnancy belly.

Elikem Kumordzie and his beautiful family slay in matching outfits. Photo credit: @elikemkumordzie

The adorable baby was wrapped in stylish sequin cloth while her senior brother rocked a black silk short-sleeve shirt and trousers.

The proud father of two beautiful children shared the photos on Instagram and captioned them with:

Can you all kindly help me officially welcome into this world MELIKE WINENONGMA KUMORDZIE.

The unique way you came out with your Pitch black lips and dark complexion was a sharp contrast to how your brother @mister.possibility came out before you with his pink lips and much lighter skin, much lighter than your mum and I , and this is what inspired this PHOTOSHOOT .

Our black background embodies the epitome of beauty you portray, and pink runs through our hair to “depict gender” .

I want you to know one thing Melike, I had a Paradigm shift of some sort when I saw you coming out in that labour ward, you gave me another sense of urgency, a sense of urgency that all men need from time to time. And now, the excitement of raising my baby girl into becoming a woman of substance can’t wait.

And just in case I don’t make it, like my father left before he could see me, know that I love you and I want you to win regardless, and to win you need to be resilient and you need to learn, for “the more you learn, the more you earn” and never give up, keep moving, but move up, a wise man once said “do not confuse movement with progress”.

@mister.possibility you are becoming unbecoming, terrible 2 they call it. I can’t wait for you to grow small, so we can do all the dangerous things together.

To mummy @jaransoh, I was in there with you twice, I saw and felt your pain, and I want you to know that I don’t take you for granted at all. Thank you, love you.

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, has reacted to Elikem Kumordzie's family photos

Some social media users have congratulated the adorable couple after welcoming their second child together.

drlouisa_s stated:

Congrats! ❤️

Jessica Larny stated:

Excited to see this. Congratulations again

charlita_o stated:

This is beautiful here; my God, continue to bless and enrich your household!

diana14sarpong stated:

8th slide tells me u shall return to 37 Hospital soon...congratulations Elikem. God bless ur family

iamstellyy7 stated:

Welcome, sweet Melike! and congrats Efo

ewuraa_posh stated:

Mama of two looking like she never birthed ❤️❤️❤️. God, I see what u doing for others n I’m loving n tapping into that body after birth❤️❤️

manuelsbeautty_gh stated:

Congratulations dear ❤️

Jaransoh stated:

Awww! Thanks, babe, I love you forever❤️. As for the “a couple of more babies", I’m still thinking about it.

lumorami862018 stated:

That's not fair, Pokelo is your baby mama too, you should be celebrating both of them. Anyways congratulations to you both.

See the photos below:

Source: YEN.com.gh