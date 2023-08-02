Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has officially announced the dance challenge for her hit song Habibi

Displaying her incredible moves in the video, she whined her waist and made hand gestures in the air

Many people admired her moves, while others admired the outfit she wore in the video

Dancehall musician Wendy Shay shared a video of her displaying incredible dance moves.

Wendy Shay dances in the video. Image Credit: @wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

Wendy Shay dances in video

In the video she shared on her Instagram page, Wendy Shay was dressed in an outfit worn by natives from Dubai.

The flowing green dress showed her midsection and the smooth skin on her back.

To style her look, the Survivor hitmaker wore jewellery around her waist, and one on her nose that connected to her ear.

She danced barefooted and announced in the caption that the moves were the new dance challenge for the Habibi song.

New challenge in town ⚡️

Below is a video of Wendy Shay doing the official dance challenge for her hit song Habibi.

Ghanaians react to Wendy Shay's Habibi dance challenge

Many of Wendy Shay's Instagram followers were excited that she shared a video of the official dance challenge of her banger, Habibi.

Others also admired her moves as they talked about how well she could move her waist, while others drooled over her look.

See opinions from Ghanaians below:

ciina_mon asked:

Where can I get the dress to start my own challenge

welshychurchy stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ she beautiful Ghana queen

bawaajosephine said:

This challenge is going to be tough shay gang

emilianodani44 stated:

Dubai is in Ghana

flectureemma said:

I personally love it ❤️

geniusy_arts said:

You look Egyptian

iam_kobbiekay stated:

Eiii @wendyshayofficial obaa paa nie, we love u sis #shaygang4lyf

sandra.doughan said:

@wendy shay is hilarious nice tune by all standard oo❤️

